Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

4.4
27 reviews
List Price Range
$7,000 - $13,895
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So many problems!

curtiscavalier, 12/04/2017
GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A)
Bought the car for $12000, spent over 10000 to fix it in just a year! There are way too many problems. I thought the part would be good quality, but nope, it breaks easily! I have spent way too much money into fixing this car! There are always problems! I had a misfire after 3 months of owning this car, and then struct, and then the coolant was leaking, and then oil leak, and then air suspension then the power steering.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I traded my 2007 GL450 for '08 GL550

hbmciver, 12/15/2008
Best decision I made; to upgrade to the GL550. Unless something else comes on the market I can't imagine owning anything else. The MB GL550 has it all, comfort, quality inside and out! I'll trade in 2010 if there are upgrades, otherwise my '08 actually gets better gas mileage hwy than it's rated for. I get 19-21 mpg, and the smoothest ride imaginable!

Best for tall people

Tall One, 01/03/2010
Finally a vehicle for folks over 6'3" tall.I am 6'8" tall and this is the only vehicle that even came close to comfortable all things considered. No sedan was even close. Great mileage and is the fastest vehicle 0-60 that I or any of my friends have ever seen. 20K miles so far. Tires are still good.Only problem was a fuel sensor to replace. We are leasing this one. Plan to buy a 2010 with P2 package. The gas version leaves the diesel version in the dust {respectfully]Power lift gate is great for wife.

It's not that bad if you're previous car was a Range Rover:)

swfreeride, 03/28/2012
Trust me when I say all European luxury SUV's have these kinds of issues. My previous car was a Range Rover HSE and a V8 Tuareg before that. Both had multiple air suspension issues, engine oil leaks, sensor failures, steering column replacements, etc... Friends with X5's don't fair well either. My RR even needed a drive shaft replacement. Fact of life unfortunately, if you want the luxury and style of the Euro SUV's the price you pay is well beyond the window sticker. The key is to enjoying the vehicle is pick the brand with a nearby dealership that treats you well and expect to spend your free time there:) - I tried the Lexus route for a year, just too bland and predictable.

MY Girl GL

Tony, 05/16/2018
GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A)
Its a big SUV but no AC in the Very REAR of Car and no AC Heat Controls for 2nd row

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
