Estimated values
1998 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$924
|$1,559
|$1,879
|Clean
|$828
|$1,398
|$1,690
|Average
|$637
|$1,076
|$1,313
|Rough
|$446
|$754
|$935
Estimated values
1998 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,021
|$1,706
|$2,050
|Clean
|$915
|$1,530
|$1,844
|Average
|$704
|$1,177
|$1,432
|Rough
|$492
|$825
|$1,021
Estimated values
1998 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,144
|$1,887
|$2,260
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,692
|$2,033
|Average
|$789
|$1,302
|$1,579
|Rough
|$552
|$912
|$1,125
Estimated values
1998 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,056
|$1,754
|$2,103
|Clean
|$947
|$1,572
|$1,892
|Average
|$728
|$1,210
|$1,469
|Rough
|$509
|$848
|$1,047