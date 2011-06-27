  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,676$23,674$24,955
Clean$22,407$23,399$24,650
Average$21,870$22,847$24,041
Rough$21,332$22,295$23,432

Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,202$27,038$28,130
Clean$25,891$26,722$27,786
Average$25,270$26,092$27,100
Rough$24,648$25,462$26,413

Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A

Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,954$29,134$30,652
Clean$27,623$28,795$30,278
Average$26,960$28,116$29,530
Rough$26,297$27,436$28,782


FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.