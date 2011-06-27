Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,676
|$23,674
|$24,955
|Clean
|$22,407
|$23,399
|$24,650
|Average
|$21,870
|$22,847
|$24,041
|Rough
|$21,332
|$22,295
|$23,432
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,202
|$27,038
|$28,130
|Clean
|$25,891
|$26,722
|$27,786
|Average
|$25,270
|$26,092
|$27,100
|Rough
|$24,648
|$25,462
|$26,413
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,954
|$29,134
|$30,652
|Clean
|$27,623
|$28,795
|$30,278
|Average
|$26,960
|$28,116
|$29,530
|Rough
|$26,297
|$27,436
|$28,782