Estimated values
2008 Honda S2000 CR 2dr Convertible (2.2L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,926
|$8,882
|$10,055
|Clean
|$6,363
|$8,165
|$9,214
|Average
|$5,238
|$6,730
|$7,534
|Rough
|$4,112
|$5,296
|$5,854
2008 Honda S2000 2dr Convertible (2.2L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,599
|$18,561
|$22,029
|Clean
|$11,575
|$17,062
|$20,188
|Average
|$9,528
|$14,064
|$16,507
|Rough
|$7,481
|$11,066
|$12,826
2008 Honda S2000 CR 2dr Convertible w/AC, Audio (2.2L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$7,089
|$9,071
|$10,260
|Clean
|$6,513
|$8,339
|$9,402
|Average
|$5,361
|$6,873
|$7,688
|Rough
|$4,209
|$5,408
|$5,974