Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Cruises over and Ranges past the rest
I am sure I am one of the very few G Class owners who have really been off road in their vehicle, but I must say the G has very aceptional handling. On road and off. Being 6 feet tall, i fit right inside the somewhat cozy cabin. The seats are great and the driving stance/experience is amazing. Its like driving a tank and thats what i am use to. My last two cars were a Land Cruiser and a Range Rover, but i must say my G is the best car i have ever had ever.
A Moving Fortress - As Advertised
The G55 and G500 are solidly built vehicles, but are still trucks in every sense of the word. The G55 is fast, comfortable, and attention grabbing, for a truck. I absolutely enjoy the quality, speed, and handling of my truck and would make the same purchase decision again.
WE WOULD LIKE IT OUR WAY
THIS IS FOR THOSE WHO NEED 4 WHEEL DRIVE. I AM OFF PAVEMENT AT LEAST 20%. 10% WITH DIFFERENTAILS LOCKED. THE CAR IS THE GOLD STANDARD OF SOLID, A PRICE TO PAY FOR THIS, WEIGHT. VEHICLE PROFILE IS UNITILITARIAN. LOTS OF DRAG IN HI SPEED. MBENZ OFFERS MANY MORE OPTIONS TO THEIR EU CUSTOMERS THAN USA, I AM NOT GETTING WHAT I REALLY WANT. LESS THAN 25% OF THE AVAILABLE OPTIONS AVAILABLE IN EU ARE AVAILABLE IN USA. I OWN AN EU MODEL .I KNOW IN EUROPE A IT IS STILL QUITE A CAR. ONE DAY THEY WILL OFFER THE US THE CARS THE WE WOULD LIKE TO HAVE . THANK YOU FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY TO OPINE.
10 Months experience G-55 Gelaendewagen
We enjoy the sheer power surge, predictable cornering and handling of the truck. The very hard ride telegraphs every bump in the road, but provides outstanding steering control. Seat comfort and space for front seat occupants is very good. A/C and heating perform well. The steep angle of the windshield makes the car sensitive to stone damage.(2 incidents in 3,600 miles) The car was driven cross country in a wide range of weather conditions and at high speeds without problems The cd based GPS system is a nightmare in fringe areas because Navtech software does not overlap regions.
NEW OWNER LOVES IT
A great experience, incredible ride, tons of power and lots of fun.
Sponsored cars related to the G-Class
Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner