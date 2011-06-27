Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Cruises over and Ranges past the rest GPedd7 , 10/30/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am sure I am one of the very few G Class owners who have really been off road in their vehicle, but I must say the G has very aceptional handling. On road and off. Being 6 feet tall, i fit right inside the somewhat cozy cabin. The seats are great and the driving stance/experience is amazing. Its like driving a tank and thats what i am use to. My last two cars were a Land Cruiser and a Range Rover, but i must say my G is the best car i have ever had ever. Report Abuse

A Moving Fortress - As Advertised FastTime , 09/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The G55 and G500 are solidly built vehicles, but are still trucks in every sense of the word. The G55 is fast, comfortable, and attention grabbing, for a truck. I absolutely enjoy the quality, speed, and handling of my truck and would make the same purchase decision again.

WE WOULD LIKE IT OUR WAY ntfire , 10/10/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful THIS IS FOR THOSE WHO NEED 4 WHEEL DRIVE. I AM OFF PAVEMENT AT LEAST 20%. 10% WITH DIFFERENTAILS LOCKED. THE CAR IS THE GOLD STANDARD OF SOLID, A PRICE TO PAY FOR THIS, WEIGHT. VEHICLE PROFILE IS UNITILITARIAN. LOTS OF DRAG IN HI SPEED. MBENZ OFFERS MANY MORE OPTIONS TO THEIR EU CUSTOMERS THAN USA, I AM NOT GETTING WHAT I REALLY WANT. LESS THAN 25% OF THE AVAILABLE OPTIONS AVAILABLE IN EU ARE AVAILABLE IN USA. I OWN AN EU MODEL .I KNOW IN EUROPE A IT IS STILL QUITE A CAR. ONE DAY THEY WILL OFFER THE US THE CARS THE WE WOULD LIKE TO HAVE . THANK YOU FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY TO OPINE.

10 Months experience G-55 Gelaendewagen juergenb , 10/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We enjoy the sheer power surge, predictable cornering and handling of the truck. The very hard ride telegraphs every bump in the road, but provides outstanding steering control. Seat comfort and space for front seat occupants is very good. A/C and heating perform well. The steep angle of the windshield makes the car sensitive to stone damage.(2 incidents in 3,600 miles) The car was driven cross country in a wide range of weather conditions and at high speeds without problems The cd based GPS system is a nightmare in fringe areas because Navtech software does not overlap regions.