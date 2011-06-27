Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque391 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower349 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Tectite Gray
  • Black Opal
  • Black
  • Dark Turquoise
  • Royal Indigo
  • Obsidian Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Green
  • Light Brown
  • Black/Ruby
  • Black/Gray
  • Black
