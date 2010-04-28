Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG®
Pros & Cons
- Bottomless reserves of power, passive/aggressive personality, roomy and comfortable interior.
- High price, optional COMAND system, no manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Those who demand extremely high levels of performance and luxury in the innocuous body of an E-Class sedan won't be disappointed with this blazing Benz.
Vehicle overview
Seventy grand will buy plenty of sedans these days. Buyers shopping in this stratosphere can select from prestigious and powerful models from Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. Some of these exclusively priced executive cars boast more luxury than performance, while others can coddle but are primarily focused on transporting people and their goods at warp speed.
Examples of this latter breed include the upcoming BMW M5, the rapidly aging Jaguar XJR, and the subject of this tale, the AMG-massaged Mercedes-Benz E55. What makes the E55 AMG special and worth a premium over the less expensive E430? How does 349 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque from a 5.5-liter V8 grab you? That's 74 more ponies and 96 more lb-ft of twist than the rightfully quick E430 spins out, and the result of all that thrust is incredibly rapid transit. From a standstill, 60 mph comes up in just 5.4 seconds, and the E55 AMG keeps pulling strong well into triple-digit territory, topping out at an electronically limited 155 mph.
But the E55 AMG isn't just fast. It handles too. The double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspensions are beefed up with thicker solid stabilizer bars for a flatter cornering stance. Gigantic 18-inch ultra-performance tires are mounted to purposeful AMG Monoblock alloy wheels. Power rack-and-pinion steering is responsive, but no more so than the more pedestrian E430. Like other 2000 E-Class models, the E55 AMG is equipped with standard ABS and BrakeAssist working through massive vented discs front and rear. All-speed traction control keeps the rear wheels from setting themselves afire during quick starts, and stability control keeps you on the straight and narrow if you get in over your head.
A Touch Shift automanual transmission can't really substitute for the thrill of rowing your own gears, but with the abundant luxury exhibited by the E55 AMGs cabin, this is actually OK. Standard gear includes the usual upscale fare found on lower-level E-Class models, and adds niceties such as power sunroof, multi-adjustable sport seats dressed in unique two-tone premium leather, black birds eye maple wood trim, and an automatic climate-control system with active charcoal filter and smog sensor. New for 2000 is TeleAid, which can summon help in the event of a medical emergency or accident, but don't bother the live operator for excuses to get out of speeding tickets when a black-and-white has you on the shoulder of your favorite twisting canyon road. And this will happen, eventually.
Skip the optional COMAND system, which groups navigation, stereo, trip computer and integrated telephone functions into a single, difficult to understand unit operated using a small dash-mounted screen. COMAND is confusing, and distracts the driver from the task at hand. Get yourself a good atlas of the U.S. and the newly optional StarTAC digital cell phone with voice-recognition technology.Deceptively fast, with exceptional handling and astounding braking, the E55 AMG is the Benz for those who love to drive. But the competition has enticing, though not as exclusive, sedans at this price too. Pick wisely.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- driving experience
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- acceleration
- interior
- lights
- handling & steering
- value
- road noise
- engine
- oil
- maintenance & parts
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
Before I bought my beloved w210, I was looking at the 740i Sport Bimmer and D2 Audi S8. If you are also looking at these, stop now. There is no comparison. The W210 is the most capable, dependable and FUN car of them all. I have owned mine for 6 months now and can honestly say it is the best car I have owned. It is very comfortable (although the Audi seats have the edge), clearly built for cruising an autobahn at 100mph all day long. This thing just chews up the miles effortlessly. I get between 17-21mpg in mixed city/moderate highway commute. Not too bad considering the Saturn 5 rocket performance that lurks beneath.
I have owned Volkswagens, Porsche, BMW, and a 2011 CTS-V Coupe. I stumbled across this 2002 E55 AMG by accident and drove it for the heck of it. Although it needed tires, shocks, and rim reconditioning, I was impressed by the performance, looks, and (now) the ride. This is by a long shot the best built, fun to drive, fastest accelerating car I have ever owned. I constantly confuse so many people by the sleeper look of this car as I leave them far far behind me. I bought this car 10 years old and it is in better condition still than the 2011 CTS-V I bought last year (Which was sold). I cant imagine driving anything but an AMG EVER AGAIN.
Truly amazing to drive and power is unbelievable. Reliability is simply amazing. I was very pleased to own it and would never want to sell it. It has everything from spacious interior to brutal power to smooth gearing to executive and humble looks. I don't think there would be a better car with so many features in this price and Yes, reliability is a dream come true.
Got this after selling my classic car which was a occasional driver and got lots of thumbs up . But this car has it all I loved the body style and the power is equal or better than my Big Block classic with all the creature comforts and almost 3 time's the gas milage . The only problem is this car is so much fun to drive I let the others sit in the garage,
Sponsored cars related to the E55 AMG
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|349 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG reliable?
Is the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG?
The least-expensive 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG?
More about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG
Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® Overview
The Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: E55 AMG Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 E55 AMG 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 E55 AMG.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 E55 AMG featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG?
Which 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMGS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG.
Can't find a new 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMGs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,909.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,300.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles