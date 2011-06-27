  1. Home
2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bottomless reserves of power, passive/aggressive personality, roomy and comfortable interior.
  • High price, optional COMAND system, no manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Those who demand extremely high levels of performance and luxury in the innocuous body of an E-Class sedan won't be disappointed with this blazing Benz.

Vehicle overview

Seventy grand will buy plenty of sedans these days. Buyers shopping in this stratosphere can select from prestigious and powerful models from Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. Some of these exclusively priced executive cars boast more luxury than performance, while others can coddle but are primarily focused on transporting people and their goods at warp speed.

Examples of this latter breed include the upcoming BMW M5, the rapidly aging Jaguar XJR, and the subject of this tale, the AMG-massaged Mercedes-Benz E55. What makes the E55 AMG special and worth a premium over the less expensive E430? How does 349 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque from a 5.5-liter V8 grab you? That's 74 more ponies and 96 more lb-ft of twist than the rightfully quick E430 spins out, and the result of all that thrust is incredibly rapid transit. From a standstill, 60 mph comes up in just 5.4 seconds, and the E55 AMG keeps pulling strong well into triple-digit territory, topping out at an electronically limited 155 mph.

But the E55 AMG isn't just fast. It handles too. The double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspensions are beefed up with thicker solid stabilizer bars for a flatter cornering stance. Gigantic 18-inch ultra-performance tires are mounted to purposeful AMG Monoblock alloy wheels. Power rack-and-pinion steering is responsive, but no more so than the more pedestrian E430. Like other 2000 E-Class models, the E55 AMG is equipped with standard ABS and BrakeAssist working through massive vented discs front and rear. All-speed traction control keeps the rear wheels from setting themselves afire during quick starts, and stability control keeps you on the straight and narrow if you get in over your head.

A Touch Shift automanual transmission can't really substitute for the thrill of rowing your own gears, but with the abundant luxury exhibited by the E55 AMGs cabin, this is actually OK. Standard gear includes the usual upscale fare found on lower-level E-Class models, and adds niceties such as power sunroof, multi-adjustable sport seats dressed in unique two-tone premium leather, black birds eye maple wood trim, and an automatic climate-control system with active charcoal filter and smog sensor. New for 2000 is TeleAid, which can summon help in the event of a medical emergency or accident, but don't bother the live operator for excuses to get out of speeding tickets when a black-and-white has you on the shoulder of your favorite twisting canyon road. And this will happen, eventually.

Skip the optional COMAND system, which groups navigation, stereo, trip computer and integrated telephone functions into a single, difficult to understand unit operated using a small dash-mounted screen. COMAND is confusing, and distracts the driver from the task at hand. Get yourself a good atlas of the U.S. and the newly optional StarTAC digital cell phone with voice-recognition technology.Deceptively fast, with exceptional handling and astounding braking, the E55 AMG is the Benz for those who love to drive. But the competition has enticing, though not as exclusive, sedans at this price too. Pick wisely.

2000 Highlights

Though it might not look different, the E55 AMG receives the same substantial freshening for 2000 that other E-Class models get, which includes an entirely new front end and a revised interior. A multifunction steering wheel debuts, and TeleAid, a cellular emergency service, comes with the package for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG®.

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

this one is a keeper
cg3d,05/20/2012
Before I bought my beloved w210, I was looking at the 740i Sport Bimmer and D2 Audi S8. If you are also looking at these, stop now. There is no comparison. The W210 is the most capable, dependable and FUN car of them all. I have owned mine for 6 months now and can honestly say it is the best car I have owned. It is very comfortable (although the Audi seats have the edge), clearly built for cruising an autobahn at 100mph all day long. This thing just chews up the miles effortlessly. I get between 17-21mpg in mixed city/moderate highway commute. Not too bad considering the Saturn 5 rocket performance that lurks beneath.
Amazing
semba5,10/29/2012
I have owned Volkswagens, Porsche, BMW, and a 2011 CTS-V Coupe. I stumbled across this 2002 E55 AMG by accident and drove it for the heck of it. Although it needed tires, shocks, and rim reconditioning, I was impressed by the performance, looks, and (now) the ride. This is by a long shot the best built, fun to drive, fastest accelerating car I have ever owned. I constantly confuse so many people by the sleeper look of this car as I leave them far far behind me. I bought this car 10 years old and it is in better condition still than the 2011 CTS-V I bought last year (Which was sold). I cant imagine driving anything but an AMG EVER AGAIN.
One of the Best Cars
Bruce,12/05/2010
Truly amazing to drive and power is unbelievable. Reliability is simply amazing. I was very pleased to own it and would never want to sell it. It has everything from spacious interior to brutal power to smooth gearing to executive and humble looks. I don't think there would be a better car with so many features in this price and Yes, reliability is a dream come true.
More fun than my classic car
Vito M,04/28/2010
Got this after selling my classic car which was a occasional driver and got lots of thumbs up . But this car has it all I loved the body style and the power is equal or better than my Big Block classic with all the creature comforts and almost 3 time's the gas milage . The only problem is this car is so much fun to drive I let the others sit in the garage,
See all 11 reviews of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
349 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® Overview

The Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: E55 AMG Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

