2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Bought my 19 E450 coupe 6 months ago, currently running at approx. 6800 miles in total. I have owned many models including 11 E60 M5, 13 A7, 14 550i and 16 RR sport. So far I am happy with the car. I would say this car’s overall interior quality def is better than BMW’s and Audi’s, and a little bit below RR sport. I feel the interior of the backseat rows could’ve been better by simply match what we have in the front row. In terms of sportiness, when the Sport+ mode is on, this car is absolutely a beast although number-wise (hp and torque) it’s way smaller than the 11 E60 M5 and the 14 550i that I owned in the past. The sport+ mode is a little bit frightening in a sense that sometimes I literally have a feeling that I cannot handle the power (maybe bc I’m way older now). An extra bonus is that, this car actually is the only car I have owned with a mpg matching the EPA estimates. So far I’m sitting at 23 mpg overall (6800 miles). So if you commute a lot on a daily basis, this car will cost you a lot less in gas while it is also capable of delivering excitement in driving. 3 options I highly recommend to get: driver’s assist pkg, bremester audio and head-up display. Firstly, I gained hand-on test experience with the “driving assist pkg” of MB, BMW and Audi (all post 2019 models), when I was shopping for a car. MB’s driving assist pkg is the only one that actually gives the autonomous driving experience, for a long distance commuter like me, it really helps after exhausting workdays. Secondly, Bremester Audio system is the best audio system I have experienced so far (excluding my rich cousin’s Aston Martin audio). It really adds on some luxury experience. Thirdly, HUD is something I did not notice how convenient until I have it. I rarely look down and check out my cluster and I seriously had trouble reading it when I switched car with my partner for a week. Lastly, DO NOT WASTE your money on park assist pkg... I actually actively looked for it, but so far I probably have not used it for more than 5 times. Lastly, the car has been very reliable, not a single glitch at all... although we all expect that from a brand new car. But sometimes it’s not granted, my partner bought a brand new 19 Q8 around the same time. As a matter of fact, she gets all these false alarms in tires and air suspension. I really would not regret that I did not buy an A7 when I was shopping.