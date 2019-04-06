5 star reviews: 76 %

4 star reviews: 4 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 12 %

1 star reviews: 4 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 25 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Mercedes isn’t for everyone

JD Coleman , 06/04/2019

E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

Bought my E450 coupé February of this year. It’s a car with many functions. It’s a two door with a functional back seat (I’m 6’4” and I have driven with my 6’1” friend sitting in back seat behind me so that was an unexpected bonus. Those saying that buying a car at this price point that’s not a V8 may have to actually drive the car more than 15 minutes. This car has an awesome burst at the sports mode and sports plus gives you instant response with the 2019 have 50 more horsepower than the E400 from just last year and even more if you go the AMG route.

5 out of 5 stars, Incredible Driving Experience and Total Luxury

KevininErie , 07/11/2019

E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

It is hard to beat this car. It is total luxury, plus it is a lot of fun to drive. I was not considering a Mercedes, but on a fluke, I stopped and drove one. Within a week I purchased one. The interior is amazing - technology combined with pure beauty. The engine is a beast! It is the best of both worlds, beauty and beast!

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 E450 Coupe 4matic quick review

Dorian Yu , 02/27/2020

E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

Bought my 19 E450 coupe 6 months ago, currently running at approx. 6800 miles in total. I have owned many models including 11 E60 M5, 13 A7, 14 550i and 16 RR sport. So far I am happy with the car. I would say this car’s overall interior quality def is better than BMW’s and Audi’s, and a little bit below RR sport. I feel the interior of the backseat rows could’ve been better by simply match what we have in the front row. In terms of sportiness, when the Sport+ mode is on, this car is absolutely a beast although number-wise (hp and torque) it’s way smaller than the 11 E60 M5 and the 14 550i that I owned in the past. The sport+ mode is a little bit frightening in a sense that sometimes I literally have a feeling that I cannot handle the power (maybe bc I’m way older now). An extra bonus is that, this car actually is the only car I have owned with a mpg matching the EPA estimates. So far I’m sitting at 23 mpg overall (6800 miles). So if you commute a lot on a daily basis, this car will cost you a lot less in gas while it is also capable of delivering excitement in driving. 3 options I highly recommend to get: driver’s assist pkg, bremester audio and head-up display. Firstly, I gained hand-on test experience with the “driving assist pkg” of MB, BMW and Audi (all post 2019 models), when I was shopping for a car. MB’s driving assist pkg is the only one that actually gives the autonomous driving experience, for a long distance commuter like me, it really helps after exhausting workdays. Secondly, Bremester Audio system is the best audio system I have experienced so far (excluding my rich cousin’s Aston Martin audio). It really adds on some luxury experience. Thirdly, HUD is something I did not notice how convenient until I have it. I rarely look down and check out my cluster and I seriously had trouble reading it when I switched car with my partner for a week. Lastly, DO NOT WASTE your money on park assist pkg... I actually actively looked for it, but so far I probably have not used it for more than 5 times. Lastly, the car has been very reliable, not a single glitch at all... although we all expect that from a brand new car. But sometimes it’s not granted, my partner bought a brand new 19 Q8 around the same time. As a matter of fact, she gets all these false alarms in tires and air suspension. I really would not regret that I did not buy an A7 when I was shopping.

5 out of 5 stars, Elegant E450 Coupe

Michael Law , 04/09/2020

E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

I bought a 2019 E 450 coupe a year ago because I love the car's elegant appearance. Lack of a post or pillar between the front and rear windows is unique. This coupe looks especially cool with the windows down. The mid-size coupe has become a rare breed. Almost all other coupes are now compacts. The E 450 is a larger car with more room than MB's C Class or Audi's A5 coupe. The base V-6 is plenty strong and works seamlessly with the 9-speed transmission. The Burmeister sound system is terrific. Cargo storage is pretty decent, especially with the rear seats folded down. The back seats are adult-sized but, as with most coupes, getting in and out is not easy. Once back there, however, the rear seats are comfortable. The interior is elegant and comfortable. The only thing I don't like about the E 450 is the infotainment system. It's too complicated and not intuitive. Also, I'm surprised there aren't more standard safety features on a car in this price range. More safety features are available as options, however. To summarize, the E 450 coupe is an elegant, unusual car. There just aren't many mid-size luxury coupes around. Instead of a hot rod or compact car, the E 450 coupe is a great looking, comfy ride.

