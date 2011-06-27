2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 Consumer Reviews

Jessica Li , 05/10/2019 AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

7 of 10 people found this review helpful

Very good and luxury car. Large dash board display make it easier to look at. Ambient light can be mix and it can even changing the color automatically. The light in the air conditioning outlet will change color by itself such as turning red when you heat up, blue when drop down the temperature. The color will turning back to what you pick after few seconds of changing the temperature. For the most of the coupe, e53 was very good on gas. For the most of the cabriolet, we have lots of space of the truck. The tail lamp was also gorgeous, sequential light when you unlock the car and turn of the light ( the signal light were not sequential light). Also the headlamp has something different from the old version car. You can see the light moving to the side when you turn on the car which is very intelligent and modern. The performance exhaust system package make the exhaust sound incredibly good and smooth. It won’t be too loud to noising the passengers outside. There is another good feature including the performance exhaust package which is mute the exhaust. We can choose to make it quiet(not as quiet as the electric car) or loud. I recommended this car by 5 stars :)