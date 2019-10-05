  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53

What’s new

  • Redesigned steering wheel
  • E 450 trim replaces E 400 and adds more power
  • New AMG E 53 trim pairs turbo inline-six with a mild-hybrid system
  • Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Exquisite cabin that sets new standards for design and comfort
  • Available semi-automated driver assistance technology
  • Vast array of personalization options
  • Standard suspension can feel stiff over rough surfaces
MSRP Starting at
$72,550
$72,550
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Though the new AMG E 53 is significantly more powerful, we think most buyers would be served well by the standard E 450. Its twin-turbo V6 is nothing to sneeze at, and it'll save you a ton of money compared to upgrading to the AMG. The E 450 is very well-equipped to begin with, so you don't have to go crazy with the options list. That said, the Premium package is worth the upgrade, and if advanced driving aids are your radar, the Driver Assistance package offers many.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Every year, Mercedes-Benz updates and introduces new features to the venerable E-Class to make it even more attractive to buyers. Following a complete redesign of the sedan and wagon variants in 2017, Mercedes introduced fully reworked versions of the coupe and convertible last year. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class moves the ball even farther forward, with more oomph for the V6 model and an all-new six-cylinder mild hybrid powertrain.

The E 450 model supplants last year's E 400 as the V6-powered option for the 2019 E-Class. Aside from gaining an extra 50 in Mercedes' badging department, the turbocharged 3.0-liter gets a boost of 33 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque, for a total of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft.

But the biggest news is one step up the E-Class hierarchy. The new AMG E 53 replaces the AMG E 43 as the entry-level performance model, and you can get it on the coupe and convertible in addition to the sedan. It still uses a turbocharged six-cylinder engine, but this time it's an inline-six paired to a starter-alternator fed by a 48-volt battery. The battery essentially recharges while coasting and braking, while the starter-alternator gives extra boost at low speeds, before the turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the AMG E 53 has slightly more power and better fuel economy than the E 450.

On top of all this, the E-Class continues to provide top-notch technology features and an impeccably crafted cabin. Whether you're after stately luxury, face-flattening performance or both, the E-Class' continuous improvements help make it one of our favorite midsize luxury vehicles.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Sedans for this year.

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midsize luxury vehicle that comes in four body styles: a five-passenger sedan, a seven-passenger (thanks to a fold-down, rear-facing third row) wagon, and a four-passenger coupe and convertible. The sedan, coupe and convertible all come standard with rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive (dubbed 4Matic) either optional or standard, depending on the engine and body style. The four basic trim levels are tied to different powertrains: E 300 (sedan only), E 450 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E 53 (sedan, coupe, convertible) and AMG E 63 S (sedan and wagon).

Standard equipment for the E-Class E 300 sedan includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 hp, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 17- or 18-inch wheels (depending on whether you choose the Luxury or Sport exterior styling), an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

Standard technology highlights for the E 300 are a 12.3-inch central display, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system with a touchpad controller, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and two USB ports. Safety features include a rearview camera, a drowsy driver warning system, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The E 450 gets all of the E 300's equipment plus a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 hp, 369 lb-ft). In addition to the above, the E 450 wagon has a power liftgate, the coupe has a panoramic sunroof, and the convertible receives a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Aircap wind deflector, the Airscarf neck warmer and a rear center pass-through. The coupe and the convertible also come with leather upholstery.

Sport and Luxury versions are available for both the E 300 and E 450. The Sport has bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and special styling details. The Luxury gets some additional wheel and simulated-leather dash covering options and a different grille.

For the most part, the above variants share optional package availability, with one exception. The Convenience package — which includes keyless entry, heated front seats, satellite radio, a wireless charging pad, blind-spot monitoring, and a power trunklid (sedan) with hands-free activation — is only available on the E 300. The Premium package is available for both models, adding the contents of the Convenience package plus a wireless charging pad and a 13-speaker Burmester audio system.

For more power and some upgraded equipment, there's the new AMG E 53, which comes with most of the E 450's standard equipment, plus a stronger yet slightly more fuel-efficient mild hybrid powertrain. The centerpiece is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). The AMG E 53 also adds all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, AMG-developed or -tuned powertrain and suspension components, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring and simulated suede upholstery.

At the top of the horsepower heap is the AMG E 63 S. It gets the E 53's equipment plus a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and the contents of the Parking Assistance package (detailed below). Any E 63 S can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes. The wagon also comes with a panoramic sunroof.

A number of packages are available throughout the model range, and they mostly center on active driving systems and comfort features. These include the Driver Assistance and Parking Assistance packages.

Many of the options from upper models can be ordered on the less expensive trims. Other notable options, whether they are stand-alone features or part of lightly contented packages, include an adaptive air suspension, soft-close doors, tri-zone climate control, an air fragrance system, an upgraded gauge cluster display, a head-up display, additional sound and solar insulation, multicontour front seats with massage functions, and a 23-speaker Burmester sound system. Numerous upholstery and trim options are also available.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5 star reviews: 76%
4 star reviews: 4%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 12%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 25 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • lights
  • appearance
  • emission system
  • dashboard
  • fuel efficiency
  • climate control
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car For Daily And Track
Jessica Li,
AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

Very good and luxury car. Large dash board display make it easier to look at. Ambient light can be mix and it can even changing the color automatically. The light in the air conditioning outlet will change color by itself such as turning red when you heat up, blue when drop down the temperature. The color will turning back to what you pick after few seconds of changing the temperature. For the most of the coupe, e53 was very good on gas. For the most of the cabriolet, we have lots of space of the truck. The tail lamp was also gorgeous, sequential light when you unlock the car and turn of the light ( the signal light were not sequential light). Also the headlamp has something different from the old version car. You can see the light moving to the side when you turn on the car which is very intelligent and modern. The performance exhaust system package make the exhaust sound incredibly good and smooth. It won’t be too loud to noising the passengers outside. There is another good feature including the performance exhaust package which is mute the exhaust. We can choose to make it quiet(not as quiet as the electric car) or loud. I recommended this car by 5 stars :)

Write a review

See all 25 reviews

Features & Specs

AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$72,550
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all for sale
AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$80,350
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all for sale
AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$73,700
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite E-Class safety features:

Driver Drowsiness Monitor
Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
Evasive Steering Assist
Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
Pre-Safe Sound
Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

As a small luxury car, the Mercedes C-Class is one step down from the E-Class in terms of size. As such, the rear seat is not as roomy — the E-Class is a better choice if you frequently travel with more than one passenger. The C-Class has fewer standard and available luxury features, but it's also considerably less expensive than the E-Class. Overall, the C-Class' beautifully detailed cabin and enviable driving experience are worthy of the Mercedes-Benz badge.

Compare Mercedes-Benz E-Class & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series is one of the Mercedes' primary competitors. Like the E-Class, it offers a full line of powertrains, from the turbocharged four-cylinder of the 530i to the high-performance M5 sport sedan. It's a very solid choice in the midsize sedan category, but the Mercedes outclasses it slightly in most major areas. To learn more about the 5 Series of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2018 BMW 540i xDrive.

Compare Mercedes-Benz E-Class & BMW 5 Series features

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Audi A6

The redesigned Audi A6 sedan also directly competes with the E-Class, and some might find this high-tech four-door even more enticing. Dual touchscreens, a fully digital instrument panel, semi-automated driving functions — if you can think of it, chances are the A6 has it. There's only one powertrain offered for now, and this model is slightly more expensive than the base E-Class.

Compare Mercedes-Benz E-Class & Audi A6 features

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 E-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz E-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the E-Class gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the E-Class ranges from 10.0 to 9.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:

  • Redesigned steering wheel
  • E 450 trim replaces E 400 and adds more power
  • New AMG E 53 trim pairs turbo inline-six with a mild-hybrid system
  • Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 E-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $72,550.

Other versions include:

  • AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $72,550
  • AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $80,350
  • AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $73,700
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the next question is, which E-Class model is right for you? E-Class variants include AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), and AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of E-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 Overview

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 is offered in the following styles: AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), and AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A).

What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 E-Class AMG E 53 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 E-Class AMG E 53.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 E-Class AMG E 53 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG E 53, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 here.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53?

Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53s are available in my area?

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 Listings and Inventory

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

