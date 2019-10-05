2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53
What’s new
- Redesigned steering wheel
- E 450 trim replaces E 400 and adds more power
- New AMG E 53 trim pairs turbo inline-six with a mild-hybrid system
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exquisite cabin that sets new standards for design and comfort
- Available semi-automated driver assistance technology
- Vast array of personalization options
- Standard suspension can feel stiff over rough surfaces
Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Every year, Mercedes-Benz updates and introduces new features to the venerable E-Class to make it even more attractive to buyers. Following a complete redesign of the sedan and wagon variants in 2017, Mercedes introduced fully reworked versions of the coupe and convertible last year. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class moves the ball even farther forward, with more oomph for the V6 model and an all-new six-cylinder mild hybrid powertrain.
The E 450 model supplants last year's E 400 as the V6-powered option for the 2019 E-Class. Aside from gaining an extra 50 in Mercedes' badging department, the turbocharged 3.0-liter gets a boost of 33 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque, for a total of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft.
But the biggest news is one step up the E-Class hierarchy. The new AMG E 53 replaces the AMG E 43 as the entry-level performance model, and you can get it on the coupe and convertible in addition to the sedan. It still uses a turbocharged six-cylinder engine, but this time it's an inline-six paired to a starter-alternator fed by a 48-volt battery. The battery essentially recharges while coasting and braking, while the starter-alternator gives extra boost at low speeds, before the turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the AMG E 53 has slightly more power and better fuel economy than the E 450.
On top of all this, the E-Class continues to provide top-notch technology features and an impeccably crafted cabin. Whether you're after stately luxury, face-flattening performance or both, the E-Class' continuous improvements help make it one of our favorite midsize luxury vehicles.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midsize luxury vehicle that comes in four body styles: a five-passenger sedan, a seven-passenger (thanks to a fold-down, rear-facing third row) wagon, and a four-passenger coupe and convertible. The sedan, coupe and convertible all come standard with rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive (dubbed 4Matic) either optional or standard, depending on the engine and body style. The four basic trim levels are tied to different powertrains: E 300 (sedan only), E 450 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E 53 (sedan, coupe, convertible) and AMG E 63 S (sedan and wagon).
Standard equipment for the E-Class E 300 sedan includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 hp, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 17- or 18-inch wheels (depending on whether you choose the Luxury or Sport exterior styling), an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard technology highlights for the E 300 are a 12.3-inch central display, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system with a touchpad controller, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and two USB ports. Safety features include a rearview camera, a drowsy driver warning system, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The E 450 gets all of the E 300's equipment plus a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 hp, 369 lb-ft). In addition to the above, the E 450 wagon has a power liftgate, the coupe has a panoramic sunroof, and the convertible receives a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Aircap wind deflector, the Airscarf neck warmer and a rear center pass-through. The coupe and the convertible also come with leather upholstery.
Sport and Luxury versions are available for both the E 300 and E 450. The Sport has bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and special styling details. The Luxury gets some additional wheel and simulated-leather dash covering options and a different grille.
For the most part, the above variants share optional package availability, with one exception. The Convenience package — which includes keyless entry, heated front seats, satellite radio, a wireless charging pad, blind-spot monitoring, and a power trunklid (sedan) with hands-free activation — is only available on the E 300. The Premium package is available for both models, adding the contents of the Convenience package plus a wireless charging pad and a 13-speaker Burmester audio system.
For more power and some upgraded equipment, there's the new AMG E 53, which comes with most of the E 450's standard equipment, plus a stronger yet slightly more fuel-efficient mild hybrid powertrain. The centerpiece is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). The AMG E 53 also adds all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, AMG-developed or -tuned powertrain and suspension components, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring and simulated suede upholstery.
At the top of the horsepower heap is the AMG E 63 S. It gets the E 53's equipment plus a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and the contents of the Parking Assistance package (detailed below). Any E 63 S can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes. The wagon also comes with a panoramic sunroof.
A number of packages are available throughout the model range, and they mostly center on active driving systems and comfort features. These include the Driver Assistance and Parking Assistance packages.
Many of the options from upper models can be ordered on the less expensive trims. Other notable options, whether they are stand-alone features or part of lightly contented packages, include an adaptive air suspension, soft-close doors, tri-zone climate control, an air fragrance system, an upgraded gauge cluster display, a head-up display, additional sound and solar insulation, multicontour front seats with massage functions, and a 23-speaker Burmester sound system. Numerous upholstery and trim options are also available.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- lights
- appearance
- emission system
- dashboard
- fuel efficiency
- climate control
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
Very good and luxury car. Large dash board display make it easier to look at. Ambient light can be mix and it can even changing the color automatically. The light in the air conditioning outlet will change color by itself such as turning red when you heat up, blue when drop down the temperature. The color will turning back to what you pick after few seconds of changing the temperature. For the most of the coupe, e53 was very good on gas. For the most of the cabriolet, we have lots of space of the truck. The tail lamp was also gorgeous, sequential light when you unlock the car and turn of the light ( the signal light were not sequential light). Also the headlamp has something different from the old version car. You can see the light moving to the side when you turn on the car which is very intelligent and modern. The performance exhaust system package make the exhaust sound incredibly good and smooth. It won’t be too loud to noising the passengers outside. There is another good feature including the performance exhaust package which is mute the exhaust. We can choose to make it quiet(not as quiet as the electric car) or loud. I recommended this car by 5 stars :)
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Features & Specs
|AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$72,550
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$80,350
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$73,700
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite E-Class safety features:
- Driver Drowsiness Monitor
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
- Pre-Safe Sound
- Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
As a small luxury car, the Mercedes C-Class is one step down from the E-Class in terms of size. As such, the rear seat is not as roomy — the E-Class is a better choice if you frequently travel with more than one passenger. The C-Class has fewer standard and available luxury features, but it's also considerably less expensive than the E-Class. Overall, the C-Class' beautifully detailed cabin and enviable driving experience are worthy of the Mercedes-Benz badge.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. BMW 5 Series
The BMW 5 Series is one of the Mercedes' primary competitors. Like the E-Class, it offers a full line of powertrains, from the turbocharged four-cylinder of the 530i to the high-performance M5 sport sedan. It's a very solid choice in the midsize sedan category, but the Mercedes outclasses it slightly in most major areas. To learn more about the 5 Series of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2018 BMW 540i xDrive.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Audi A6
The redesigned Audi A6 sedan also directly competes with the E-Class, and some might find this high-tech four-door even more enticing. Dual touchscreens, a fully digital instrument panel, semi-automated driving functions — if you can think of it, chances are the A6 has it. There's only one powertrain offered for now, and this model is slightly more expensive than the base E-Class.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:
- Redesigned steering wheel
- E 450 trim replaces E 400 and adds more power
- New AMG E 53 trim pairs turbo inline-six with a mild-hybrid system
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $72,550.
Other versions include:
- AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $72,550
- AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $80,350
- AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $73,700
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 is offered in the following styles: AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), and AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 E-Class AMG E 53 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 E-Class AMG E 53.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 E-Class AMG E 53 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG E 53, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53s are available in my area?
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] E-Class AMG E 53s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $89,220 and mileage as low as 58 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] E-Class AMG E 53 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 E-Class AMG E 53 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,509.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,972.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 and all available trim types: AMG E 53, AMG E 53, AMG E 53. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6