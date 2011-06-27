Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
E-Class Sedan
E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,333*
Total Cash Price
$20,692
E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$73,725*
Total Cash Price
$28,603
E250 Sport BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$72,156*
Total Cash Price
$27,995
E400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$75,816*
Total Cash Price
$29,415
E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,287*
Total Cash Price
$20,286
E250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,084*
Total Cash Price
$22,923
E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,836*
Total Cash Price
$25,155
E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$62,222*
Total Cash Price
$24,140
E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,019*
Total Cash Price
$26,778
E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,287*
Total Cash Price
$20,286
E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,333*
Total Cash Price
$20,692
E63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,836*
Total Cash Price
$25,155
E-Class Wagon
E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$55,424*
Total Cash Price
$21,503
E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,313*
Total Cash Price
$24,952
E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,836*
Total Cash Price
$25,155
E-Class Convertible
E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$71,633*
Total Cash Price
$27,792
E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,561*
Total Cash Price
$22,720
E-Class Coupe
E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$54,378*
Total Cash Price
$21,097
E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,973*
Total Cash Price
$26,372
E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,836*
Total Cash Price
$25,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,145
|$5,405
|Maintenance
|$1,723
|$344
|$3,052
|$695
|$4,516
|$10,329
|Repairs
|$1,569
|$1,677
|$1,808
|$1,948
|$2,095
|$9,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,291
|Financing
|$1,113
|$895
|$663
|$414
|$150
|$3,234
|Depreciation
|$5,354
|$2,865
|$2,448
|$2,086
|$1,780
|$14,533
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,679
|$8,703
|$10,980
|$8,241
|$11,730
|$53,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,493
|$1,538
|$1,583
|$7,472
|Maintenance
|$2,381
|$475
|$4,219
|$960
|$6,242
|$14,278
|Repairs
|$2,169
|$2,318
|$2,500
|$2,693
|$2,896
|$12,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,554
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,785
|Financing
|$1,538
|$1,237
|$917
|$572
|$207
|$4,471
|Depreciation
|$7,401
|$3,961
|$3,384
|$2,883
|$2,460
|$20,090
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,910
|$12,030
|$15,179
|$11,391
|$16,215
|$73,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E250 Sport BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,506
|$1,550
|$7,313
|Maintenance
|$2,331
|$465
|$4,129
|$940
|$6,109
|$13,974
|Repairs
|$2,122
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,636
|$2,835
|$12,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,521
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,747
|Financing
|$1,506
|$1,210
|$897
|$560
|$203
|$4,376
|Depreciation
|$7,244
|$3,876
|$3,312
|$2,822
|$2,408
|$19,662
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,507
|$11,774
|$14,856
|$11,149
|$15,870
|$72,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,447
|$1,491
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$1,628
|$7,684
|Maintenance
|$2,449
|$489
|$4,338
|$987
|$6,419
|$14,683
|Repairs
|$2,230
|$2,384
|$2,571
|$2,770
|$2,978
|$12,933
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,598
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,836
|Financing
|$1,582
|$1,272
|$943
|$589
|$213
|$4,598
|Depreciation
|$7,611
|$4,073
|$3,480
|$2,965
|$2,530
|$20,660
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,446
|$12,371
|$15,609
|$11,715
|$16,675
|$75,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$5,299
|Maintenance
|$1,689
|$337
|$2,992
|$681
|$4,427
|$10,126
|Repairs
|$1,538
|$1,644
|$1,773
|$1,910
|$2,054
|$8,919
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,102
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,091
|$877
|$650
|$406
|$147
|$3,171
|Depreciation
|$5,249
|$2,809
|$2,400
|$2,045
|$1,745
|$14,248
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,411
|$8,532
|$10,765
|$8,079
|$11,500
|$52,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,269
|$5,988
|Maintenance
|$1,909
|$381
|$3,381
|$770
|$5,003
|$11,442
|Repairs
|$1,738
|$1,858
|$2,003
|$2,158
|$2,321
|$10,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,245
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,233
|$991
|$734
|$459
|$166
|$3,583
|Depreciation
|$5,931
|$3,174
|$2,712
|$2,311
|$1,972
|$16,100
|Fuel
|$1,971
|$2,029
|$2,091
|$2,153
|$2,218
|$10,462
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,154
|$9,641
|$12,164
|$9,129
|$12,995
|$59,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$2,094
|$418
|$3,710
|$844
|$5,489
|$12,556
|Repairs
|$1,907
|$2,039
|$2,199
|$2,368
|$2,547
|$11,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,570
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,087
|$806
|$503
|$182
|$3,932
|Depreciation
|$6,509
|$3,483
|$2,976
|$2,536
|$2,164
|$17,668
|Fuel
|$2,163
|$2,227
|$2,294
|$2,362
|$2,434
|$11,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,630
|$10,580
|$13,349
|$10,018
|$14,260
|$64,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,306
|Maintenance
|$2,010
|$401
|$3,560
|$810
|$5,268
|$12,050
|Repairs
|$1,830
|$1,956
|$2,110
|$2,273
|$2,444
|$10,614
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,311
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,507
|Financing
|$1,298
|$1,044
|$774
|$483
|$175
|$3,773
|Depreciation
|$6,246
|$3,343
|$2,856
|$2,434
|$2,077
|$16,955
|Fuel
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$2,202
|$2,267
|$2,336
|$11,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,959
|$10,153
|$12,810
|$9,614
|$13,685
|$62,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$1,440
|$1,482
|$6,995
|Maintenance
|$2,229
|$445
|$3,949
|$899
|$5,844
|$13,366
|Repairs
|$2,030
|$2,170
|$2,340
|$2,521
|$2,711
|$11,773
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,455
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,671
|Financing
|$1,440
|$1,158
|$858
|$536
|$194
|$4,186
|Depreciation
|$6,929
|$3,708
|$3,168
|$2,699
|$2,303
|$18,807
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,703
|$11,262
|$14,210
|$10,664
|$15,180
|$69,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$5,299
|Maintenance
|$1,689
|$337
|$2,992
|$681
|$4,427
|$10,126
|Repairs
|$1,538
|$1,644
|$1,773
|$1,910
|$2,054
|$8,919
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,102
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,091
|$877
|$650
|$406
|$147
|$3,171
|Depreciation
|$5,249
|$2,809
|$2,400
|$2,045
|$1,745
|$14,248
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,411
|$8,532
|$10,765
|$8,079
|$11,500
|$52,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,145
|$5,405
|Maintenance
|$1,723
|$344
|$3,052
|$695
|$4,516
|$10,329
|Repairs
|$1,569
|$1,677
|$1,808
|$1,948
|$2,095
|$9,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,291
|Financing
|$1,113
|$895
|$663
|$414
|$150
|$3,234
|Depreciation
|$5,354
|$2,865
|$2,448
|$2,086
|$1,780
|$14,533
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,679
|$8,703
|$10,980
|$8,241
|$11,730
|$53,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Sedan E63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$2,094
|$418
|$3,710
|$844
|$5,489
|$12,556
|Repairs
|$1,907
|$2,039
|$2,199
|$2,368
|$2,547
|$11,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,570
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,087
|$806
|$503
|$182
|$3,932
|Depreciation
|$6,509
|$3,483
|$2,976
|$2,536
|$2,164
|$17,668
|Fuel
|$2,163
|$2,227
|$2,294
|$2,362
|$2,434
|$11,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,630
|$10,580
|$13,349
|$10,018
|$14,260
|$64,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Wagon E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$5,617
|Maintenance
|$1,790
|$357
|$3,172
|$722
|$4,693
|$10,734
|Repairs
|$1,630
|$1,743
|$1,879
|$2,025
|$2,177
|$9,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,168
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,342
|Financing
|$1,156
|$930
|$689
|$430
|$156
|$3,361
|Depreciation
|$5,564
|$2,978
|$2,544
|$2,168
|$1,850
|$15,103
|Fuel
|$1,849
|$1,904
|$1,961
|$2,019
|$2,081
|$9,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,216
|$9,044
|$11,411
|$8,564
|$12,190
|$55,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Wagon E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,381
|$6,518
|Maintenance
|$2,077
|$415
|$3,680
|$838
|$5,445
|$12,455
|Repairs
|$1,892
|$2,022
|$2,181
|$2,349
|$2,526
|$10,970
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,355
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,557
|Financing
|$1,342
|$1,079
|$800
|$499
|$181
|$3,900
|Depreciation
|$6,456
|$3,455
|$2,952
|$2,515
|$2,146
|$17,525
|Fuel
|$2,145
|$2,209
|$2,276
|$2,343
|$2,414
|$11,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,496
|$10,494
|$13,241
|$9,937
|$14,145
|$64,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Wagon E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$2,094
|$418
|$3,710
|$844
|$5,489
|$12,556
|Repairs
|$1,907
|$2,039
|$2,199
|$2,368
|$2,547
|$11,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,570
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,087
|$806
|$503
|$182
|$3,932
|Depreciation
|$6,509
|$3,483
|$2,976
|$2,536
|$2,164
|$17,668
|Fuel
|$2,163
|$2,227
|$2,294
|$2,362
|$2,434
|$11,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,630
|$10,580
|$13,349
|$10,018
|$14,260
|$64,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Convertible E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,539
|$7,260
|Maintenance
|$2,314
|$462
|$4,099
|$933
|$6,065
|$13,873
|Repairs
|$2,107
|$2,252
|$2,429
|$2,617
|$2,814
|$12,219
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,510
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,734
|Financing
|$1,495
|$1,201
|$891
|$556
|$201
|$4,344
|Depreciation
|$7,191
|$3,848
|$3,288
|$2,802
|$2,391
|$19,520
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,373
|$11,689
|$14,748
|$11,068
|$15,755
|$71,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Convertible E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,258
|$5,935
|Maintenance
|$1,892
|$377
|$3,351
|$763
|$4,958
|$11,341
|Repairs
|$1,723
|$1,841
|$1,986
|$2,139
|$2,300
|$9,989
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,418
|Financing
|$1,222
|$982
|$728
|$455
|$165
|$3,552
|Depreciation
|$5,879
|$3,146
|$2,688
|$2,290
|$1,954
|$15,958
|Fuel
|$1,953
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,199
|$10,369
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,020
|$9,556
|$12,057
|$9,048
|$12,880
|$58,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Coupe E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$1,168
|$5,511
|Maintenance
|$1,757
|$350
|$3,112
|$708
|$4,604
|$10,531
|Repairs
|$1,600
|$1,710
|$1,844
|$1,986
|$2,136
|$9,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,146
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,135
|$912
|$676
|$422
|$153
|$3,298
|Depreciation
|$5,459
|$2,921
|$2,496
|$2,127
|$1,815
|$14,818
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,947
|$8,873
|$11,196
|$8,402
|$11,960
|$54,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Coupe E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,377
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$6,889
|Maintenance
|$2,196
|$438
|$3,890
|$885
|$5,755
|$13,164
|Repairs
|$1,999
|$2,137
|$2,305
|$2,483
|$2,670
|$11,595
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,433
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,418
|$1,140
|$845
|$528
|$191
|$4,122
|Depreciation
|$6,824
|$3,652
|$3,120
|$2,659
|$2,269
|$18,522
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,434
|$11,092
|$13,995
|$10,503
|$14,950
|$67,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 E-Class Coupe E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$2,094
|$418
|$3,710
|$844
|$5,489
|$12,556
|Repairs
|$1,907
|$2,039
|$2,199
|$2,368
|$2,547
|$11,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,570
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,087
|$806
|$503
|$182
|$3,932
|Depreciation
|$6,509
|$3,483
|$2,976
|$2,536
|$2,164
|$17,668
|Fuel
|$2,163
|$2,227
|$2,294
|$2,362
|$2,434
|$11,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,630
|$10,580
|$13,349
|$10,018
|$14,260
|$64,836
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Virginia is:not available
