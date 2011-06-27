Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

2014 E550 Cabriolet gstahl , 10/06/2013 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This is a dream car come true. I love the performance, the build quality, the technology is amazing! My wife and I have 2 children and love top down driving! With the windows up and the air cap all four of us can talk with the top down doing 70 mph on the interstate. I have researched convertibles for 2 years before I ordered this car. I looked at BMW 6 series convertible, Audi RS5 convertible to mention a few. Without question, none of them come close to the E550 cab. If you are looking for performance, comfort, technology, cruising for a family of 4 this is it! I enjoy the driver assistant package. In stop in go traffic it does the driving! Report Abuse

First MB maxovrdriv , 06/24/2015 E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This is my first Mercedes. Have owned BMW740 ( perhaps worst car I have ever owned) Infinity Q45, and Lexus LS 430. This car is as fun to drive as any of them . As far as ride quality goes, however, the Lexus is leaps and bounds in front of this car. However, I got this car for the performance and it has not let me down. This car jumps when your doing 40 and step on it. It is flat out fun to drive. My older Corvettes were to old to compare but insofar as fun factor, yea its right there. Seats are a little stiff, sound system is okay, nothing great. The nav system is so-so at best, seems like most in cars are years behind the cell phones anyway, but it does work.

Great car with some minor setbacks joe41296 , 01/22/2015 E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love the look of the car, the more aggressive grille that comes with the 550 and the performance is exquisite. The 402 horsepower and 443 lb/ft of torque usually puts me at 60 in about 4.6 seconds. The car has a great ride quality and when in sport mode really feels like a 'Drivers car." When Driving the car there is a noticeable rattle the comes from the A pillar and is present even on fairly smooth roads. Convertibles are more prone to these types of issues however when driving a BMW 650i convertible this rattling was not present. Furthermore, there is a slight squeaking noise that seems to originate from the front axle or suspension and just occurs now and again and then goes away.

Regular Electronic Issues John S , 07/27/2017 E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought a 2014 e350 convertible with 11,000 miles on it. It was a MB certified pre-owned car. Fun to drive; problem was the drivers side window would not fully close. After four trips to the dealership in 4 weeks, the window would not still not consistently close. Hard to own a car you can't drive in the rain. The dealership was great - they tried the specified MB repair four times but it would not hold. The dealership took the car back with no hassle. MB was not good (: I spent $1,500 on prepaid maintenance that they would not return. Didn't matter that the car could not be used as a regular driver. You should be ashamed MB. My next convertible will be another BMW.