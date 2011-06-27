Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Never thought I'd leave Lexus......
Boy was I wrong. I had a 2010 Lexus GS 350 before trading it in for a 2012 BlueTEC. I still love Lexus and think the luxury features compared to German cars are unmatchable but I was taken aback by the Mercedes. This car handles much better than my old GS and took me by storm with the Panoramic roof, design, and other little features. The only negative is that the Lexus navigation, phone, radio, and voice command were easier to use makes the E Class look a little late on stepping their game up. But in all, I'm completely happy with the E-Class and it still turn more heads when I drive down the street :)
Bear's review
Read up on the required maintenance for keeping these diesels operating properly. Oil changes more frequent than factory spec, fuel treatments for every tank of fuel, and regular maintenance of air flow system is required. Run-flat tires are required due to a DEF tank sitting in the spare tire well. Acceleration off the line is as one would expect for a diesel (but very acceptable), but highway acceleration is just fine. I've taken two trips in the 3k-3.5k range, getting as high as 47.5 mpg for a tank of fuel. I've loved driving it every time I get in it. I'm a fairly good sized fellow, so ingress/egress has its moments, and there's not a lot of room to spare once inside, but I forget about it when I get moving. There are several good blog sites for this vehicle/ MBs in general. I'd do it over again, and probably will.
If there is a more expensive POC I want to hear
The non leather MB faux seats all tear. ( cushion is $1000.00) there is an oil leak that happens to all of them from 50,000 lies to 80,000. Cost me 2700.00 then another less common one I guess that was 900.00. I got all my service work at dealer. I paid 60,000 dollars for it in 2012 and I'm told my wholesale value is 13795.00. Omg I should have bought another Lexus . I have never had an issue with Lexus.
