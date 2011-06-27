Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
I fell in love with this coupe.
The 2012 E350 is everything a Mercedes coupe should be and what you'd expect it to be. It strikes the perfect balance of sporty agility without compromising luxury or ride ability. It's nimble, without being stiff. The exterior is aggressive and sporty, but once you add the AMG appearance package, it becomes just breath-taking for those that are enthusiasts of the 2 door genre. The engine is completely new from 2011 and pumps out 302 hp, while at the same time also IMPROVING its fuel efficiency. Technologically speaking, the E350 has everything one could want. Make no mistake, you are fully aware the entire time that you are driving a Mercedes... and you'll be very thankful that you are.
Rebuilt engin at 10,000 miles
Until April of 2013, I thought this was one of the best MB models I have ever owned. That was until the dealer informed me about a new service bulletin when I brought the car in for the 10,000 mile service. Short story is that a bad lot of wrist pins installed in the engine will need replacement. So, three weeks later I had the car back with a rebuilt engine! They replaced the pistons, connecting rods and wrist pins along with every other engine gasket, seal and screw!
The E550 Coupe is sweet!
I purchased the E550 coupe in early December 2011. I absolutely love this car. I feel like I am driving a car that should cost $20-$30 thousand more. Great acceleration. This car will go 50mph to 80mph like a bullet. Passing slow pokes on 2 lane roads is instant and extremely fun I get looks and compliments everywhere I go. The interior is very well built and high quality. The seats are made for driving and are quite comfortable. The console could be a bit larger but I have no real complaints about this car. The back seats are basically nothing but a place to put a coat or purse. Unless you have a couple of 6 year olds the back seats are a nightmare, but I bought this car for two.
Unbelievable car! MB E350 Coupe P2 ++
I have done a little over 1,000 miles and I've had the car for a little over a month! This car has exceeded all expectations! They have thought of everything and the quality is outstanding! And this, from a current owner of a VW Phaeton and A BMW 740iL, which I love both) and past owner of Audis including a TT. The E350 Coupe is simply outstanding!
