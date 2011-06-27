Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Oil pump problems Hans , 08/20/2010 85 of 89 people found this review helpful Listen in the morning at start up for a whining noise. it is the oil Pump because very few mechanics change the front of the trans oil, there are two oil plug for the transmission. Mercedes will replace the oil pump even the vehicle is out of warranty because they know there is a problem . 06 and 07 E350 . Report Abuse

Mercedes does NOT stand behind their products david suazo , 10/25/2016 E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Its a great car but this year model has too many problems. Mercedes does not stand behind their cars. I had to replace the balance shaft which cost me $4,500 because Mercedes made a design flaw. They eventually had a class action law suite succeed but they refused to fix my car. There was also a recall on the brake pump , again they refused to honor the recall saying they could not get the correct code. 1 year later I had a catastrophic brake failure on the high way. Again they refused to fix it even though there was a recall. I called Mercedes headquarters in New Jersey, they again refused to honor there recall. I am very disappointed in Mercedes Benz, it appears all they want is your money but do not stand behind there products. Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Mercedes-Benz Alex , 10/02/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm used to the comfortable hohum driving experieces of Japanese cars. For a long time I've driven Lexus, but decided I wanted something fun to drive, comfortable, safe, and powerful. This car fit the description almost perfectly. I got the AWD model for Connecticut's uncertain winters. The car begs to be driven fast. You can fine tune your suspension from comfort to sport which ever you desire. A deterent for German cars seem to be its terrible reliability, so far nothing yet! We'll see how the rest of the year progesses. It's nice to have the only one , the car turns heads all over. The vehicle was equipped with the premium and appearance packages, electric trunk closer, wood steering wheel, and voice control. Report Abuse

7-speed transmission problems Keith K. , 07/31/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I've owned 6 MB's in the last 28 years, they've all been reliable cars. Last year, I purchased a CPO 2006 E350 with 37,000 mi and an extended warranty. Thank God I purchased the warranty! Within six months a major oil leak had to be repaired on the engine and an interior trim piece on the center console pealed off; not so bad. Two days ago, I was driving and the transmission bumped hard down shifting from 2nd to 1st gear. When I drove off, it would not shift out of 1st gear. Had it towed to my dealer. They called today and said there was dark foreign fluid in the transmission fluid, that an interior part had failed and the transmission would need to be rebuilt or replaced. Not amused! Report Abuse