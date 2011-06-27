Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Oil pump problems
Listen in the morning at start up for a whining noise. it is the oil Pump because very few mechanics change the front of the trans oil, there are two oil plug for the transmission. Mercedes will replace the oil pump even the vehicle is out of warranty because they know there is a problem . 06 and 07 E350 .
Mercedes does NOT stand behind their products
Its a great car but this year model has too many problems. Mercedes does not stand behind their cars. I had to replace the balance shaft which cost me $4,500 because Mercedes made a design flaw. They eventually had a class action law suite succeed but they refused to fix my car. There was also a recall on the brake pump , again they refused to honor the recall saying they could not get the correct code. 1 year later I had a catastrophic brake failure on the high way. Again they refused to fix it even though there was a recall. I called Mercedes headquarters in New Jersey, they again refused to honor there recall. I am very disappointed in Mercedes Benz, it appears all they want is your money but do not stand behind there products.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Mercedes-Benz
I'm used to the comfortable hohum driving experieces of Japanese cars. For a long time I've driven Lexus, but decided I wanted something fun to drive, comfortable, safe, and powerful. This car fit the description almost perfectly. I got the AWD model for Connecticut's uncertain winters. The car begs to be driven fast. You can fine tune your suspension from comfort to sport which ever you desire. A deterent for German cars seem to be its terrible reliability, so far nothing yet! We'll see how the rest of the year progesses. It's nice to have the only one , the car turns heads all over. The vehicle was equipped with the premium and appearance packages, electric trunk closer, wood steering wheel, and voice control.
7-speed transmission problems
I've owned 6 MB's in the last 28 years, they've all been reliable cars. Last year, I purchased a CPO 2006 E350 with 37,000 mi and an extended warranty. Thank God I purchased the warranty! Within six months a major oil leak had to be repaired on the engine and an interior trim piece on the center console pealed off; not so bad. Two days ago, I was driving and the transmission bumped hard down shifting from 2nd to 1st gear. When I drove off, it would not shift out of 1st gear. Had it towed to my dealer. They called today and said there was dark foreign fluid in the transmission fluid, that an interior part had failed and the transmission would need to be rebuilt or replaced. Not amused!
Very disapointed with Mercedes E350 2006 4matic
I bought this card 1 year and 3 month ago for 9300. dollars. took it to the dealer for check-up, they did not find much wrong with it except for about 1100.00 dollars worth of work. I did the repairs to put it in tip-top shape. Thinking Mercedes has the reputation to last. The car was running well, looks in perfect condition and was running well, 86,000 miles when I bought it. I expect to have repairs with a used car, but not powertrain problem with a Mercedes at 92,000 miles and computer issues. The car has a lot of computer issues that controls everything. The transmission would not upshift pass third gear and the check engine light comes on and the rpm revs up, but it would not pass 35 miles. My mechanic said the computer card that controls the transmission needs to be replaced, it cost 1800.00 to fix. I have seen a lot of reviews with other people having the same problem and Mercedes won't fix it. As a matter of fact, lots of people appear to have problem with the engine also which cost even more. My last Ford explorer had 140,000 miles and no problem with the engine or the transmission. My advice , Buy American Cars. Mercedes is not what it used to be. There is only a reputation left.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner