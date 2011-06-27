Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Love this car srsmartin , 08/26/2010 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This car's average mileage for its first 51,000 miles is 30,6. On the highway I get 41+ at 70 mph. Add Mercedes legendary comfort and handling and this is a great car. I bought it used in 2009 from a dealer with a full MB warranty for $28 k. I'll never buy a new one again! It is my fourth Benz/first diesel, and I am now a diesel convert. Why drive anything else? Report Abuse

Great car eebenz , 04/12/2012 27 of 28 people found this review helpful So far zero problems with this car. I bought it transferred from Houston to Phoenix with 45k mi, and have 60k mi now. Everything is perfect. Fuel mileage summer 24/36 winter 29/38 city/highway. My typical city driving is 6 mile each way with 15 lights. hwy hilly and 75 to 80mph. Note ac use is the mpg killer in Phoenix. Report Abuse

+600k Miles and Still Going STRONG Christian Hans Koerner , 12/07/2018 E320 CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Diesel Mercedes ARE the Cheapest Cars on the ROAD ! Period. I've retained all receipts, fuel ( +$60,000 in 10 years, average 70,000 per yr) Maintenance, etc. Cost per mile is lowest of any car I've driven, from VW Jetta Diesel, Jeep GC, Tahoe's, Camry, etc. Recently replaced ORIGINAL Turbo and Starter. Engine, knock on wood, has never been opened, Tranny rebuilt at 400,000 because I drive like a German. The only thing I would change is the TAXES on Diesel. Since I burn LESS FUEL, Why does the Federal Govt and State charge me more, don't they want us Commoners to use LESS FUEL ?!?!?! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Life with Leisel the Deisel Jan G. Rogers , 10/07/2017 E320 CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2006 320 CDI with 135,000 miles on it. Having done so I went to a highly recommended shop and told them I wanted the car returned to showroom condition. $ 5,000 later I own a truly great car. I recently fixed the 250,000km badge on her grille and I am as pleased two years later, as I was the day I got her. That initial work included four new tires replacing tires that were not designed for the car, a front end, correct windshield wipers and a stem to stern check of all systems and adjustments. The secret to my satisfaction is continued preventive maintenance by a highly skilled technician--not the local Mercedes dealer about whom the horror stories are endless. I drive the 25 miles to get my car worked on by real experts. Recently discovered the cost of a lost key--obscene. But despite its age this car runs like a new car, all systems work. Some things like the GPS system is antiquated and worthless--but it still works. I plan to put a lot of miles on this car. As she cruises toward 185,000 still the most reliable car I have ever owned, and still a pleasure to drive. The guys at German Import Service see her once every 5000 miles which means that, taken together, my maintainance costs are very reasonable. Fuel economy remains amazing--37-38 mpg. Any little thing gets fixed immediately, no matter how trivial. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse