Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Love this car
This car's average mileage for its first 51,000 miles is 30,6. On the highway I get 41+ at 70 mph. Add Mercedes legendary comfort and handling and this is a great car. I bought it used in 2009 from a dealer with a full MB warranty for $28 k. I'll never buy a new one again! It is my fourth Benz/first diesel, and I am now a diesel convert. Why drive anything else?
Great car
So far zero problems with this car. I bought it transferred from Houston to Phoenix with 45k mi, and have 60k mi now. Everything is perfect. Fuel mileage summer 24/36 winter 29/38 city/highway. My typical city driving is 6 mile each way with 15 lights. hwy hilly and 75 to 80mph. Note ac use is the mpg killer in Phoenix.
+600k Miles and Still Going STRONG
Diesel Mercedes ARE the Cheapest Cars on the ROAD ! Period. I've retained all receipts, fuel ( +$60,000 in 10 years, average 70,000 per yr) Maintenance, etc. Cost per mile is lowest of any car I've driven, from VW Jetta Diesel, Jeep GC, Tahoe's, Camry, etc. Recently replaced ORIGINAL Turbo and Starter. Engine, knock on wood, has never been opened, Tranny rebuilt at 400,000 because I drive like a German. The only thing I would change is the TAXES on Diesel. Since I burn LESS FUEL, Why does the Federal Govt and State charge me more, don't they want us Commoners to use LESS FUEL ?!?!?!
Life with Leisel the Deisel
I purchased my 2006 320 CDI with 135,000 miles on it. Having done so I went to a highly recommended shop and told them I wanted the car returned to showroom condition. $ 5,000 later I own a truly great car. I recently fixed the 250,000km badge on her grille and I am as pleased two years later, as I was the day I got her. That initial work included four new tires replacing tires that were not designed for the car, a front end, correct windshield wipers and a stem to stern check of all systems and adjustments. The secret to my satisfaction is continued preventive maintenance by a highly skilled technician--not the local Mercedes dealer about whom the horror stories are endless. I drive the 25 miles to get my car worked on by real experts. Recently discovered the cost of a lost key--obscene. But despite its age this car runs like a new car, all systems work. Some things like the GPS system is antiquated and worthless--but it still works. I plan to put a lot of miles on this car. As she cruises toward 185,000 still the most reliable car I have ever owned, and still a pleasure to drive. The guys at German Import Service see her once every 5000 miles which means that, taken together, my maintainance costs are very reasonable. Fuel economy remains amazing--37-38 mpg. Any little thing gets fixed immediately, no matter how trivial.
Love my car
I bought this car as a used car at a dealership. Got an excellent price. Has over 126k miles but drives like new. Everything works like new. The interior is in pristine condition. For people who spill the occasional drink the stainguard on the floor mat works marvelously. The gas mileage is averaging 35 mph with a/c in Phoenix at speeds averaging 70 mph. I read previously an issue with that but I haven't experienced it. I drive 80 roundtrip miles daily and this car is perfect for it. My carpool buddy loves how comfortable the seats can be for his naps on the way home. The overhead lighting for the back seat passengers is very helpful for passengers to navigate maps, etc while I'm driving.
