Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Great car, poor reliability bubu , 05/13/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a great car - when it runs. The engine is very strong but the electrical system is very unreliable. You will get to know the MB service dept. well. Moreover, this is a fancy car and many mechanics are not trained to fix it's problems. Find a good mechanic and get the extended warranty!

This car rocks! James , 07/22/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful So far this has been a terrific car. The power is unlike any vehicle I've ever driven. Believe everything you have read about this car; it boogies. The interior is different for me, having had SUV's and trucks. Cupholders and basic storage are the only downside. The build quality overall is impressive as is the overall comfort of driving. The driving experience is somewhat different because the brakes, gas pedal, and tranny are always "thinking" on how I am driving, etc, so it will take getting used to. It does drink the premium though. Also, the a/c is incredible, as in hang meat in the cabin cold. Stereo is OK...lots of gadgets overall. It's a beauty to look at too, makes me smile.

too many gadgets too little service IQ flatout , 04/12/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great Car, poorly built. The engine is strong, very strong but it's pushing a rolling sevice call. Dealership is unable to deal with complex technical problems and simple drivetrain issues.

Buyer Beware chngr , 12/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 2004 E55 has been the worst car experience I have ever encoutered. On the day I took delivery, the Command system malfunctioned and stopped working. In addition, the rim was scratched and the homelink system was inoperative. It has been in the service department for a total of 2 weeks since I took delivery a month ago. MB USA has been totally unsympathetic and uncaring for a car that cost me $100k. I have left several customer concerns that were never followed up. My recommedation is to avoid this car and Mercedes Benz.