Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 E-Class
4.8
27 reviews
Great car, poor reliability

bubu, 05/13/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a great car - when it runs. The engine is very strong but the electrical system is very unreliable. You will get to know the MB service dept. well. Moreover, this is a fancy car and many mechanics are not trained to fix it's problems. Find a good mechanic and get the extended warranty!

This car rocks!

James, 07/22/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

So far this has been a terrific car. The power is unlike any vehicle I've ever driven. Believe everything you have read about this car; it boogies. The interior is different for me, having had SUV's and trucks. Cupholders and basic storage are the only downside. The build quality overall is impressive as is the overall comfort of driving. The driving experience is somewhat different because the brakes, gas pedal, and tranny are always "thinking" on how I am driving, etc, so it will take getting used to. It does drink the premium though. Also, the a/c is incredible, as in hang meat in the cabin cold. Stereo is OK...lots of gadgets overall. It's a beauty to look at too, makes me smile.

too many gadgets too little service IQ

flatout, 04/12/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great Car, poorly built. The engine is strong, very strong but it's pushing a rolling sevice call. Dealership is unable to deal with complex technical problems and simple drivetrain issues.

Buyer Beware

chngr, 12/23/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 2004 E55 has been the worst car experience I have ever encoutered. On the day I took delivery, the Command system malfunctioned and stopped working. In addition, the rim was scratched and the homelink system was inoperative. It has been in the service department for a total of 2 weeks since I took delivery a month ago. MB USA has been totally unsympathetic and uncaring for a car that cost me $100k. I have left several customer concerns that were never followed up. My recommedation is to avoid this car and Mercedes Benz.

Almost more than you can handle

porschec4s, 06/15/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was one of the first in the country last May and have since put 12000 miles on it. No mechanical issues. The biggest issue was coming to grips with how much power was on tap. It was College ball to the Pros. Things happen that much faster. MB has done a great job providing power at any RPM. It is lightning, subdued and can lull you into complacency. Coming from Porsche after 10 years I was concerned but MB has provded an every day supercar that will stay with anything on the road has all of the luxury of an S class and is only $85k. On a negative note, as a perfectionist, against Continental tires, for 19 in wheels and improved braking.

See all E-Classes for sale

