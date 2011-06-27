Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Great car, poor reliability
This is a great car - when it runs. The engine is very strong but the electrical system is very unreliable. You will get to know the MB service dept. well. Moreover, this is a fancy car and many mechanics are not trained to fix it's problems. Find a good mechanic and get the extended warranty!
This car rocks!
So far this has been a terrific car. The power is unlike any vehicle I've ever driven. Believe everything you have read about this car; it boogies. The interior is different for me, having had SUV's and trucks. Cupholders and basic storage are the only downside. The build quality overall is impressive as is the overall comfort of driving. The driving experience is somewhat different because the brakes, gas pedal, and tranny are always "thinking" on how I am driving, etc, so it will take getting used to. It does drink the premium though. Also, the a/c is incredible, as in hang meat in the cabin cold. Stereo is OK...lots of gadgets overall. It's a beauty to look at too, makes me smile.
too many gadgets too little service IQ
Great Car, poorly built. The engine is strong, very strong but it's pushing a rolling sevice call. Dealership is unable to deal with complex technical problems and simple drivetrain issues.
Buyer Beware
My 2004 E55 has been the worst car experience I have ever encoutered. On the day I took delivery, the Command system malfunctioned and stopped working. In addition, the rim was scratched and the homelink system was inoperative. It has been in the service department for a total of 2 weeks since I took delivery a month ago. MB USA has been totally unsympathetic and uncaring for a car that cost me $100k. I have left several customer concerns that were never followed up. My recommedation is to avoid this car and Mercedes Benz.
Almost more than you can handle
This was one of the first in the country last May and have since put 12000 miles on it. No mechanical issues. The biggest issue was coming to grips with how much power was on tap. It was College ball to the Pros. Things happen that much faster. MB has done a great job providing power at any RPM. It is lightning, subdued and can lull you into complacency. Coming from Porsche after 10 years I was concerned but MB has provded an every day supercar that will stay with anything on the road has all of the luxury of an S class and is only $85k. On a negative note, as a perfectionist, against Continental tires, for 19 in wheels and improved braking.
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner