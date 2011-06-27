Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Built to Cost You Money Cee , 09/26/2015 E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl S/C 5A) 8 of 15 people found this review helpful The E500 sport is a great looking car and when it's working, performs well. However, the frequent costly repairs have been a complete turn off. The car is inferior, price of parts and labor for fixes absolutely ridiculous. Built to last? I say built to break and keep you paying. Mercedes couldn't pay me to buy another one of its cars. Report Abuse

Near perfection Bob Corder , 04/14/2005 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Having this much torque & horsepower makes it almost too easy to drive. Unbelievable acceleration --- from standing start or passing at speed --- just punch it and hold on. Traded a 2003 SL500 to get AMG engine, 5 passenger seating and a really nice trunk. I preferred the SL500 suspension and quicker steering but the E55 engine & transmission make this a preferable choice. This is a stealthy car. Not too many realize what a beast it is. It lives up to the advertising. Not one problem to report at 12,000+ miles. There was one recall for brakes and one fix for suspension --- car pulled to the right. An article in Star magazine pointed out this problem which was fixed under warranty.

Whoa! This is 'the one' for the ages no mickey mouses , 07/15/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had them all- 'vette,Beemer,GTX,442,GTO and this is 'the' finest 'rocket ship' of all. It is simply the fastest and finest 4 door sled on 4 wheels and the panoramic roof really covers it with class,dignity and amazement. Hand built 469 HP engine. There is no comparison even an M5. Headrests are a 'must' on acceleration! Stuttgart,I hate to admit it but you did it...RIGHT!

BMW BEATER BMW BEATER , 07/17/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful OMG!!! THIS CAR HAS BEEN THE BOMB!