Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Built to Cost You Money
The E500 sport is a great looking car and when it's working, performs well. However, the frequent costly repairs have been a complete turn off. The car is inferior, price of parts and labor for fixes absolutely ridiculous. Built to last? I say built to break and keep you paying. Mercedes couldn't pay me to buy another one of its cars.
Near perfection
Having this much torque & horsepower makes it almost too easy to drive. Unbelievable acceleration --- from standing start or passing at speed --- just punch it and hold on. Traded a 2003 SL500 to get AMG engine, 5 passenger seating and a really nice trunk. I preferred the SL500 suspension and quicker steering but the E55 engine & transmission make this a preferable choice. This is a stealthy car. Not too many realize what a beast it is. It lives up to the advertising. Not one problem to report at 12,000+ miles. There was one recall for brakes and one fix for suspension --- car pulled to the right. An article in Star magazine pointed out this problem which was fixed under warranty.
Whoa! This is 'the one' for the ages
I've had them all- 'vette,Beemer,GTX,442,GTO and this is 'the' finest 'rocket ship' of all. It is simply the fastest and finest 4 door sled on 4 wheels and the panoramic roof really covers it with class,dignity and amazement. Hand built 469 HP engine. There is no comparison even an M5. Headrests are a 'must' on acceleration! Stuttgart,I hate to admit it but you did it...RIGHT!
BMW BEATER
OMG!!! THIS CAR HAS BEEN THE BOMB!
Simply E-xcellent
Superb finish and outlet...I dont regret selling my Lexus
