Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
Almost 280k miles on beach hauler
Bought our '95 E320 wagon 14 years ago with 89k miles almost 200k miles later still got it - transmission was overhauled at about 130k. Still a great beach hauler and versatile.
EXCELLENT CAR
I bought this car at least 3 years ago with 50,000. Yes, 50,000 from a lady in Encino who passed away. It has not given me ONE PROBLEM other than scheduled issues. My Mom drives it and has put on at least 30 to 40k. I cannot express to you enough how well built these cars are.
More than I expected.
After a few weeks of driving my new car, I thought, I hope I will always own a Mercedes. Talking to another '95 Mercedes owner that owned a number of cars including a new Lexus LS4xx, he brought up that same feeling about his Mercedes. At 60,000 the car was running better than other cars I've owned with less mileage. It was more reliable, with very tight body. I was begining to think trade-in, when I brought it in for the 60,000 mile check- up. As I drove it away from the dealer, I was amazed that it drove as well as it did the day I bought it. At 75,00 there is still no reason to trade it in. It has been a great automobile, much better than I expected.
Great car
I bought this car used a couple of years ago and I love the versatility and the solid build of the car. I used to drive a Volvo and after driving a Honda and a Ford previously, I thought the Volvo was a pretty solid car; until I got the Mercedes. I feel totally safe in the car. It is pretty quiet as far as engine noise in the passenger compartment. However, there is some noise when going over rough road probably due to the echoing within the cabin (rather than being confined within a trunk like a sedan). My wife and I love the cavernous interior which allows us to do all sorts of shopping when needed. It is also a great car for road trips.
Good performance, reliability disappoints
Purchased model year 1995 E320 wagon in 2003 with 63,000 miles on it. Although it is a wagon, it drives like a sedan and is actually quite fun to drive. The cargo capacity cannot be beat. Primary issue is maintenance and reliability. Just about every part that can break has broken. Spent more on maintenance and repair than original purchase price. From overhauled transmission to the litany of sensors gone bad, this car is not any better than a usually maligned "American" car.
