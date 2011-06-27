Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|Unlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
|Unlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/21 mpg
|12/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/443.1 mi.
|253.2/379.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Torque
|391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.5 l
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 6000 rpm
|507 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|yes
|AMG Wheel and Sound Package
|no
|yes
|AMG Performance Package
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|510 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|no
|AMG Illuminated Door Sills
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|sport front seats
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|premium leather/alcantara
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Rear head room
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|19" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheel
|yes
|no
|Parktronic
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Front track
|62.5 in.
|63.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4045 lbs.
|4200 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|193.6 in.
|193.5 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|4.5 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.2 cu.ft.
|120.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.4 in.
|112.4 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|Rear track
|63.1 in.
|62.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|285/35R18 tires
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|285/30R19 tires
|no
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,000
|Basic
|Unlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
|Unlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
