Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2011 CLS-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1614
Total Seating44
Basic WarrantyUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.Unlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1614
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l6.2 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm507 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Premium 1 Packageyesyes
AMG Wheel and Sound Packagenoyes
AMG Performance Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesyes
element antennayesyes
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
510 watts stereo outputyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
DVD playeryesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
12 total speakersyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyes
USB connectionnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
remote trunk releaseyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
leather trim on doorsyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
trunk lightyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Distronic Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesno
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room58.0 in.58.0 in.
leatheryesno
sport front seatsnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
premium leather/alcantaranoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Rear head room36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
19" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyesno
Parktronicyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Front track62.5 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4045 lbs.4200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.0.31 cd.
Length193.6 in.193.5 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.4.5 in.
Height55.7 in.55.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.112.4 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.
Rear track63.1 in.62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ash, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cashmere, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
285/35R18 tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
285/30R19 tiresnoyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Starting MSRP
$99,050
BasicUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.Unlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
