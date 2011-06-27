Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Incredible
We have owned everything from Porches, BMWs, Mercedes, and Corvettes and this is by far the best car. The combination of power and luxury is unbeatable. The looks of this car are stunning with the AMG package. Not to mention a hand-built engine that is to die for. The price for this car is a little on the high side for the market but in comparison to the M6, it is an overall better car. Highly recommend for any high performance car enthusiast, it will be a nice treat.
All Engine..Lackluster Steering
This is an extremely fast car, with terrific brakes, a genuinely usable back seat, and decent trunk space (for a convertible). Unfortunately, the steering detracts markedly from the driving experience. Drive the new 3 series convertible, and you will wonder why anyone would pay almost double for the Mercedes, as the 3 series is loads more fun to drive. I had the 3 series, but traded it because of the minuscule trunk space and issues regarding run-flats. I like the AMG--but I have to admit-- reluctantly--that the 3 series was much more fun, at just over half the price, and it gets much better gas mileage. However, given the trunk space issue with the BMW, I am glad I made the switch.
Beast of a Car--worth the extra money
I have owned the CLK 350 CAB, a 550 CAB, and now upgraded to the CLK 6.3 AMG. This car is exhilarating--the engine is amazing, the suspension is almost perfectly tuned--it provides a nice balance between a firm, sporty ride without beating you up, it has back seats that are actually usable, and it flat out goes! I have a few minor gripes-- for a car in this price range, things like NAV, Xenon lights, etc. should be standard. Gas mileage is poor in the city, but surprisingly not bad on the freeway--I average over 24 mpg cruising at 80 mph. Drive one and you will likely buy it--if it's too pricey, opt for a 550, but get the sport suspension--it makes a huge difference.
