Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Incredible Fastunlimited , 07/29/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We have owned everything from Porches, BMWs, Mercedes, and Corvettes and this is by far the best car. The combination of power and luxury is unbeatable. The looks of this car are stunning with the AMG package. Not to mention a hand-built engine that is to die for. The price for this car is a little on the high side for the market but in comparison to the M6, it is an overall better car. Highly recommend for any high performance car enthusiast, it will be a nice treat. Report Abuse

All Engine..Lackluster Steering socalh2oskier , 12/08/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is an extremely fast car, with terrific brakes, a genuinely usable back seat, and decent trunk space (for a convertible). Unfortunately, the steering detracts markedly from the driving experience. Drive the new 3 series convertible, and you will wonder why anyone would pay almost double for the Mercedes, as the 3 series is loads more fun to drive. I had the 3 series, but traded it because of the minuscule trunk space and issues regarding run-flats. I like the AMG--but I have to admit-- reluctantly--that the 3 series was much more fun, at just over half the price, and it gets much better gas mileage. However, given the trunk space issue with the BMW, I am glad I made the switch. Report Abuse