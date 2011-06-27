Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

William miller , 12/20/2015 CLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 5A)

This car has been great. No mechanical problems. Lots of power, even with 4 adult males. I bought the car new and it is still stylish. Granted, I have to move the drivers seat a little forward with people in the back, but not uncomfortable. It's virtually the only comvertable that you can actually get 4 people in. A convertable in California is a must. The best way to show guests our state. GREAT CAR