Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Great comvertable
William miller, 12/20/2015
CLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 5A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful
This car has been great. No mechanical problems. Lots of power, even with 4 adult males. I bought the car new and it is still stylish. Granted, I have to move the drivers seat a little forward with people in the back, but not uncomfortable. It's virtually the only comvertable that you can actually get 4 people in. A convertable in California is a must. The best way to show guests our state. GREAT CAR
The Best Convertible On the Road
Douglas Waters, 01/24/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
This is undoubtedly the best convertible in the world! It's sporty, it's fun, and it's so comfortable! It has a lot of power, and we just love our sleek, new black Mercedes Benz CLK 55 AMG!
CLK55 AMG
mikeb, 08/28/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Fun to drive, very smooth and quiet with the top down. Good power and sharp looker.
