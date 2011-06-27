Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,776
|$4,018
|$4,731
|Clean
|$2,497
|$3,621
|$4,257
|Average
|$1,940
|$2,829
|$3,308
|Rough
|$1,382
|$2,036
|$2,359
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,424
|$5,247
|$6,287
|Clean
|$3,080
|$4,729
|$5,656
|Average
|$2,392
|$3,694
|$4,396
|Rough
|$1,704
|$2,659
|$3,135
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,310
|$6,240
|$7,349
|Clean
|$3,877
|$5,624
|$6,612
|Average
|$3,011
|$4,393
|$5,138
|Rough
|$2,145
|$3,162
|$3,664
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,592
|$11,895
|$13,806
|Clean
|$7,729
|$10,721
|$12,421
|Average
|$6,002
|$8,374
|$9,652
|Rough
|$4,276
|$6,028
|$6,884
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,633
|$8,229
|$9,717
|Clean
|$5,067
|$7,417
|$8,743
|Average
|$3,935
|$5,793
|$6,794
|Rough
|$2,804
|$4,170
|$4,845
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,863
|$3,898
|$4,499
|Clean
|$2,576
|$3,513
|$4,048
|Average
|$2,000
|$2,744
|$3,145
|Rough
|$1,425
|$1,975
|$2,243