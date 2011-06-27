Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Still Looks & Drives Great!
It seems that the W208 class (1998 - 2002)Mercedes Benz CLK has built up quite a following. Whenever I browse through the Mercedes Benz forums, there's no shortage of diehard W208 fans. We've had ours for a few years and love it still. With nearly 125,000 miles on the odometer, she seems like she'll do another 125,000 miles easily. Keep up on maintenance and you'll have no problems with the car. Acceleration is better than our newer E-Class. But the short wheel base of the CLK makes it a harsher ride. We have the AMG wheel package so that doesn't help. Like all MBZ cars, steering response isn't very sharp but once you get used to it, this car just corners like it's on rails!
Worth the few repairs
As a pre- owned, the car was void of service records and up to date service. However, after bringing the maintainence current the car has been great. The thottle positioning sensor needed replacement and minor electical with the top. Other than the usual service, no worries and a pleasure to drive. I now have 75k on this 1999 and have plans of holding on to it
Eye Catcher
I bought this car just a month ago and WOW! I bought it as a Starmark and purchased an additional 48 month warranty because luxury cars are known for expensive repairs. It is a used car and something is sure to break down, most cars do. Everyone just loves it and I am the envy of all my friends and family! It's an eye catcher with the top down. Just drive around the cornor and the men almost jump right in it. Performance is great! It's sporty and luxury in one car. When the top is down the back window has poor visability but you should be driving with your mirrors anyway. Only problem so far is that everyone wants to dirve it!
1999 CLK 320
Overall this is a great car. With the top up it is much quieter than most sedans, and with the top down it is more fun than a barrel of monkeys. Everyone loves and envys this 7 year old car. Chrome AMG wheels really dress the car up.
1999 clk conv
great looks and performance with excellent reliability
