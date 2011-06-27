  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Consumer Reviews

Almost great!

AeroEng, 09/04/2019
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
There are few things to dislike about this car. It’s easiest to say what I don’t like since the list is shorter. I hate the way it shifts. Sloppy. Visibility to the rear is challenging. Rear seat comfort is nil. Trunk lid when open will cause a few headaches if not careful. Carpeting is pretty low class. Plastic I could do without. Everything else may cause you to notice but not mind what you don’t like

Just another sedan

Owned multi, 06/08/2020
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Disappointed in performance beyond the test drive. Skates in the rain, very uncomfortable interior for men over 5’9”, not worth the increased maintenance cost, high $ damage in the slightest bump Unlike older models (think parking garage), etc. Will look for another make when affordable to trade.

Great Car

jacki, 07/02/2020
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
A beautiful and smart vehicle. I love it and I deserve it.

Very fun to drive

Troy Nguyen, 04/06/2020
AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
You’ll find out when you get one 😉

