Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Consumer Reviews
Almost great!
There are few things to dislike about this car. It’s easiest to say what I don’t like since the list is shorter. I hate the way it shifts. Sloppy. Visibility to the rear is challenging. Rear seat comfort is nil. Trunk lid when open will cause a few headaches if not careful. Carpeting is pretty low class. Plastic I could do without. Everything else may cause you to notice but not mind what you don’t like
Just another sedan
Disappointed in performance beyond the test drive. Skates in the rain, very uncomfortable interior for men over 5’9”, not worth the increased maintenance cost, high $ damage in the slightest bump Unlike older models (think parking garage), etc. Will look for another make when affordable to trade.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
A beautiful and smart vehicle. I love it and I deserve it.
Very fun to drive
You’ll find out when you get one 😉
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CLA-Class
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles