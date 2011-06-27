Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
My CL 500
My CL500 is a great car and fun to drive. Very easy on the eye. The CL is the perfect car for me and I am very happy with it. The 2007 CL is different not better looking as far as I am concerned. I just love the way the CL tracks around curves and its stability on the highway. The car is quiet, smooth, and powerful.
A MASTERPIECE! Not so, after a year...
I LOVE THIS CAR~ no so much now when it Starts braking. .. I own it now and still can not belive it. If you bought a car and wlking away from it turn around few times, and then looking at it at the reflection on the glass window...man..you know you boguht a right car. Guys, let me tell you. this car ia a WORK OF ART. IT is ART. I dont evenn want to drive it much. I can just stand there and look aat it ALL DA Y LONG and not get tired. I had Lexuses....eww....most boring cars i ever owned. I had couple dozens of Jags, i love them, but only a few of them can be called art. Other brands llike Audi, BMW, will be forgotten in a few years after you bought it. This car is 10 years old, and it turns head like a real art. this car will belong to a museum if its well taken cares of. It will represent the peack of the era on automaking.
Sexy Mercedes for the Family Guy
I love this car. When I first saw one pull along side in a traffic jam back in 2002 it took my breath away. A year later I bought one, and loved it. I sold the car a few years later after being downsized (I already had an S500 that I kept), but I missed it terribly and thought it was a bad decision to let it go. So when I had the chance to buy my current one (2006 CL500 with AMG trim), with extremely low miles, I jumped at the chance. I'm a fanatic about my car and keep it garaged, only drive it locally, and keep it clayed , polished, waxed and super clean. So much so that last weekend I entered the car in the Street category at the 2016 Concours d'Elegance at Chateau Elan north of Atlanta. I had my super clean S500 entered as well, and it was sitting right next to it on the fairway. The crowds absolutely loved the CL500, especially the older guys. I always called the car a '2 door S class', because that's what it was/is. The styling is epic, and loved by everyone. People who want an SL sports model but hesitate because it is too small love the CL. It is a big 2 door coupe, and super fun to drive. Mercedes equipped the car with a really throaty sounding exhaust system. I love to go into the north Georgia mountains in the fall, roll the windows down, put the 7 speed transmission into manual shift control, and go through the windy roads shifting, turning, and listening to the mellow tones of the exhaust sounds. This is a very comfortable, very fun, eye turning drive. I don't expect to ever sell the car!
LOVIN MY CL 500
Just purchased my CL 500 on my birthday 3 Oct 06 and has already fallen in love with this beauty! It is sooo sharp and sporty even though it has a sedan sort of style to it. Turns heads like carzy. Very sofisticated in its looks but modernally casual for just that every day ride. I love how it huges the road while giving that sporty. The power for this car has is awsome! . Owning now the S500 and G500 this car, the CL 500, adds alot more exciement to the driving experience. Will be owning this one and all the rest for life!
