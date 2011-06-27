Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

My CL 500 John Comis , 02/24/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My CL500 is a great car and fun to drive. Very easy on the eye. The CL is the perfect car for me and I am very happy with it. The 2007 CL is different not better looking as far as I am concerned. I just love the way the CL tracks around curves and its stability on the highway. The car is quiet, smooth, and powerful. Report Abuse

A MASTERPIECE! Not so, after a year... KON RUZ , 02/06/2016 CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I LOVE THIS CAR~ no so much now when it Starts braking. .. I own it now and still can not belive it. If you bought a car and wlking away from it turn around few times, and then looking at it at the reflection on the glass window...man..you know you boguht a right car. Guys, let me tell you. this car ia a WORK OF ART. IT is ART. I dont evenn want to drive it much. I can just stand there and look aat it ALL DA Y LONG and not get tired. I had Lexuses....eww....most boring cars i ever owned. I had couple dozens of Jags, i love them, but only a few of them can be called art. Other brands llike Audi, BMW, will be forgotten in a few years after you bought it. This car is 10 years old, and it turns head like a real art. this car will belong to a museum if its well taken cares of. It will represent the peack of the era on automaking. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sexy Mercedes for the Family Guy Jim Radcliffe , 10/12/2016 CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car. When I first saw one pull along side in a traffic jam back in 2002 it took my breath away. A year later I bought one, and loved it. I sold the car a few years later after being downsized (I already had an S500 that I kept), but I missed it terribly and thought it was a bad decision to let it go. So when I had the chance to buy my current one (2006 CL500 with AMG trim), with extremely low miles, I jumped at the chance. I'm a fanatic about my car and keep it garaged, only drive it locally, and keep it clayed , polished, waxed and super clean. So much so that last weekend I entered the car in the Street category at the 2016 Concours d'Elegance at Chateau Elan north of Atlanta. I had my super clean S500 entered as well, and it was sitting right next to it on the fairway. The crowds absolutely loved the CL500, especially the older guys. I always called the car a '2 door S class', because that's what it was/is. The styling is epic, and loved by everyone. People who want an SL sports model but hesitate because it is too small love the CL. It is a big 2 door coupe, and super fun to drive. Mercedes equipped the car with a really throaty sounding exhaust system. I love to go into the north Georgia mountains in the fall, roll the windows down, put the 7 speed transmission into manual shift control, and go through the windy roads shifting, turning, and listening to the mellow tones of the exhaust sounds. This is a very comfortable, very fun, eye turning drive. I don't expect to ever sell the car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse