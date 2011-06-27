Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Best car I have ever owned or been in. Hamilton , 04/11/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After owning two Porsches and 3 Mercedes, this is the best handling and most powerful car I have ever owned. I plan to keep this car forever. I just got this car for $38K with 74,000 miles on it. It looks and drives like it was brand new. The original owner traded it in on the latest version. It get attention from people that know what it is, but is fairly stealthly for such a powerful car. Report Abuse

classic design Jay , 03/01/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful do usual in depth checks. buy a vehicle that was local and was a cpo. mine has 80k and checked out fine. i only drive it on weekends. my mechanic said this will be fine. if driving the usual 15k/yr, just be ready for the usual expensive repairs. i had lexus sc430. benz has more of that 1 piece porsche feel to it vs lexus and more fun to drive. also liked the classic long nose look like old jag xk and sc400. lots of stuff you don't need but work with the manuel and all techno stuff gets easier to use. of course more stuff means more possible problems. buying used is great way to beat the big depreciation. the more i play with it, the more i like it. no mpg but don't care. didn't buy it for mpg

CL 55 AMG edpopovich , 10/29/2003 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Quietest, most comfortable supercar on the road. The seating and positioning is just right. The lines of the vehicle are so nice that it is nice to just look at it sitting in the garage.

pasion for quality don govan , 01/19/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful TO DATE I HAVE LOGGED 2000 MILES. I HAVE BEEN TOTALLY IMPRESSED WITH THE HANDLING OF MY CL55. THERE IS NO HESITATION WHEN ACCELERATING AT ANY SPEED AS THE SUPER-CHARGED ENGINE ANSWERS INSTANTLY. IT SEEMS THAT EVERY ASPECT OF THE CAR IS DESIGNED TO WORK HOMOGENIOUSLY. EX. THE BRAKING EXUDES CONFIDENCE, THE CORNERING HOLDS EFFORTLESSLY, THE SEATS ADJUST PERFECTLY TO MY SIZE ETC.