Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews
1999cl better made
I own a 1998 sl 500 and I thought that was great, but a the CL 500 I bought comands respect and is shear class. Safest car on the road , dual payne windows the amenities go on.Best used car for your money anywhere.The new body style(2000) dropped the value but the quality is far better built in the 1999.New is sleeker and has more gaudgets but the quality has taken a back seat.
excellent
The Best car I have ever own
Can't Find a Better Car for the Money
I picked up my 1999 CL500 about two years ago from the estate of a Chicago attorney. The car had about 30,000 miles on it and, aside from a few light scratches on the trunk lid, was like new. Since then, I have driven it about 12,000 miles without incident. The car excels at long highway trips and, amazingly, can travel up to 600 miles on a single tank of fuel. The Bruno Sacco lines still look great today, and the quality of materials throughout is unmatched by anything today short of Bentley or Rolls Royce. It's hard to believe you can get all that for less than the price of a cheap new subcompact.
Best Benz ever built
This was my dream car since i was little, i finally found one in very good condition for great price, the car rides like a dream and is very reliable, more so than the newer MB, engine wise it's a monster and if well taken care of will last forever. Maintenance is expensive and parts are rare but if you know about cars you can maintain it yourself easily and most mechanical parts do fit from the S class because they have the same engine. The car is a dream and very rare, one day sure to be a collector item if well kept.
Being the Owner of a grey market 1999 cl600
As of right now (2017) the car is only valued at $6999-15999 which is a steep decline compared to what the car was actually sold for, which was 125,000 US dollars in 1999. In saying that there were under 100 produced due to its price with 15 cars documented in the US. So what does that mean for the lucky owners of the cl600? The value of your vehicle will only go up if you hold on to it. The engine and transmission are very sound and do not cause to many issues. Overall the car can consistently start and drive. In saying that the car also has a few flaws after 10-15 years of use. Personally I have had several electrical issues. My windows always short and the buttons on the center console of my car keep falling into the interior getting lost next to my shifter leaving a gaping holes. Although it seems like an issue I always seem to forget about everything after I start the engine and bomb it down the highway. It is extremely stable at high speeds making this car seem more like a German v2 missile.
