Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

1999cl better made Michael Magazzu , 12/11/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I own a 1998 sl 500 and I thought that was great, but a the CL 500 I bought comands respect and is shear class. Safest car on the road , dual payne windows the amenities go on.Best used car for your money anywhere.The new body style(2000) dropped the value but the quality is far better built in the 1999.New is sleeker and has more gaudgets but the quality has taken a back seat. Report Abuse

excellent Chandi , 02/28/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Best car I have ever own Report Abuse

Can't Find a Better Car for the Money Mark@Edmunds , 10/21/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I picked up my 1999 CL500 about two years ago from the estate of a Chicago attorney. The car had about 30,000 miles on it and, aside from a few light scratches on the trunk lid, was like new. Since then, I have driven it about 12,000 miles without incident. The car excels at long highway trips and, amazingly, can travel up to 600 miles on a single tank of fuel. The Bruno Sacco lines still look great today, and the quality of materials throughout is unmatched by anything today short of Bentley or Rolls Royce. It's hard to believe you can get all that for less than the price of a cheap new subcompact. Report Abuse

Best Benz ever built kristijan24 , 01/31/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was my dream car since i was little, i finally found one in very good condition for great price, the car rides like a dream and is very reliable, more so than the newer MB, engine wise it's a monster and if well taken care of will last forever. Maintenance is expensive and parts are rare but if you know about cars you can maintain it yourself easily and most mechanical parts do fit from the S class because they have the same engine. The car is a dream and very rare, one day sure to be a collector item if well kept. Report Abuse