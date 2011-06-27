Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

Great Car attilio , 11/13/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my third Benz and the best so far. It is smooth, powerful and feels very safe. When driving often look at other performance luxury cars and ask myself "swap?" The honest answer so far is "no". Long trips are effortless. Fuel comsuption is moderate but I'd rather pay a little more at the pump than pay life insurance that only pay out to my estate. I think I will get my wife one as the price, safety, performance, comfort, and fun equation is unbeatable Report Abuse

classic (almost) perfection driver101 , 02/27/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The looks never get old. These are well put together, drive like a dream and are huge, particularly on the inside. Plenty of headroom all around for total comfort. With some tweaks they can be made to like the corners, though they are not race toys by any means. Tear and wear repairs are astronomical so please do the car a favor and do not buy it if you cannot afford to keep it up proper. If you value style and comfort along with refinement, this is it. They no longer make them like that. These cars do have personality and you can read them after a while.

CL500 tigerlady , 02/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great car! The body style is classic and sleek. Functionally well designed. Handles extremely well. However as with all Mercedes, the maintenance costs are very high. This car has lots of power options and with time these things will need attention. Purchased used, so my dealer had added some larger wheels and tires. I would not suggest doing this.

Love that Benz. foreigner , 11/13/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 1998 Mercedes-Benz CL500 is a gorgeous car and it drives as nicely as its looks. The faster one drives, the better it feels. On the highway my fuel economy is 24mpg+. I had to repair the headlights and it was very expensive though.