Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Features & Specs

More about the 1996 C36 AMG
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/328.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque284 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
