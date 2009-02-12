Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 88,533 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
Overall Consumer Rating 4.8 4 Reviews
Johnnybravo,12/02/2009
I bought this car from the 2nd owner in extremely well kept condition. I am 6"4'and 240 lbs and I have plenty of room. This car is a rocketship, especially between 60 and 120 MPH. It pulls like an absolute freight train. The build quality is superb. When you close the doors, it sounds like a vault. A firm ride but you don't buy one of these to float along like a Caddy. I have owned over 42 cars, including an 87 Buick GN, 03'BMW M3, and many 60's muscle cars. This car is extremely fun to drive and I love that they are super rare. I have not seen another one on the road yet! Absolutely Bullet proof drivetrain. If you can find a well kept example with lower miles, pick it up while you still can.