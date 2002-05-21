Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®
- Exceptional engineering, quick acceleration, and sumptuous interiors make the C-Class the benchmark in near-luxury sedans.
- It is priced higher than most of its competition.
1997 Highlights
Bought it used a few years ago with 25K on it. Have driven another 25K and loved every one. With any used car it is key to get manufacturers warranty. Have had minor problems - worn hinges on the driver-side door, hanging shift from first to second, cracked front bumper. The car is a joy to ride and comes across as just another small Mercedes in appearance. Great fit for the stylish performance junkie. Car has all the Mercedes safety that you want.
I have owned this awesome car for about 4 months and I still get a big smile whenever I turn the key in the ignition. Its sheer brute force and capability to churn the tarmac up while already on the move is fantastic even in the dry.
|C36 4dr Sedan
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|276 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
