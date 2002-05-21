  1. Home
1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG

1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
List Price Estimate
$1,550 - $3,423
Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional engineering, quick acceleration, and sumptuous interiors make the C-Class the benchmark in near-luxury sedans.
  • It is priced higher than most of its competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

For its last year in production, the C36 receives a slight boost in horsepower, which now stands at 276 ponies.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fun ride
dj180,

Bought it used a few years ago with 25K on it. Have driven another 25K and loved every one. With any used car it is key to get manufacturers warranty. Have had minor problems - worn hinges on the driver-side door, hanging shift from first to second, cracked front bumper. The car is a joy to ride and comes across as just another small Mercedes in appearance. Great fit for the stylish performance junkie. Car has all the Mercedes safety that you want.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Mercedes C36
chris,

I have owned this awesome car for about 4 months and I still get a big smile whenever I turn the key in the ignition. Its sheer brute force and capability to churn the tarmac up while already on the move is fantastic even in the dry.

Features & Specs

C36 4dr Sedan features & specs
C36 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

