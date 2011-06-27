Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,618
|$27,478
|$30,216
|Clean
|$21,769
|$25,330
|$27,842
|Average
|$18,072
|$21,035
|$23,095
|Rough
|$14,375
|$16,740
|$18,349
2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S400 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$13,378
|$16,189
|$18,174
|Clean
|$12,331
|$14,923
|$16,746
|Average
|$10,237
|$12,393
|$13,891
|Rough
|$8,143
|$9,862
|$11,036
2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$14,043
|$17,906
|$20,627
|Clean
|$12,944
|$16,507
|$19,007
|Average
|$10,746
|$13,708
|$15,766
|Rough
|$8,548
|$10,909
|$12,526
2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$24,747
|$27,938
|$30,210
|Clean
|$22,810
|$25,754
|$27,837
|Average
|$18,936
|$21,387
|$23,091
|Rough
|$15,063
|$17,020
|$18,345
2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$15,508
|$18,528
|$20,664
|Clean
|$14,294
|$17,080
|$19,041
|Average
|$11,867
|$14,183
|$15,794
|Rough
|$9,439
|$11,287
|$12,548
2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$36,003
|$40,497
|$43,698
|Clean
|$33,185
|$37,332
|$40,265
|Average
|$27,550
|$31,001
|$33,401
|Rough
|$21,914
|$24,671
|$26,536