Estimated values
1992 Mercury Tracer 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$701
|$1,392
|$1,762
|Clean
|$618
|$1,230
|$1,559
|Average
|$452
|$906
|$1,152
|Rough
|$287
|$583
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Tracer 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$673
|$1,383
|$1,762
|Clean
|$593
|$1,222
|$1,559
|Average
|$434
|$901
|$1,152
|Rough
|$275
|$579
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Tracer LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$734
|$1,403
|$1,762
|Clean
|$647
|$1,240
|$1,559
|Average
|$474
|$914
|$1,152
|Rough
|$300
|$588
|$746