Estimated values
1996 Mercury Mystique LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,054
|$1,751
|$2,133
|Clean
|$923
|$1,537
|$1,873
|Average
|$661
|$1,110
|$1,351
|Rough
|$399
|$682
|$829
Estimated values
1996 Mercury Mystique GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,015
|$1,692
|$2,064
|Clean
|$888
|$1,485
|$1,812
|Average
|$636
|$1,072
|$1,307
|Rough
|$384
|$659
|$803