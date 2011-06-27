Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,114
|$27,732
|$31,527
|Clean
|$23,518
|$27,046
|$30,693
|Average
|$22,326
|$25,675
|$29,026
|Rough
|$21,134
|$24,304
|$27,358
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,151
|$27,774
|$31,574
|Clean
|$23,554
|$27,087
|$30,739
|Average
|$22,360
|$25,714
|$29,069
|Rough
|$21,166
|$24,341
|$27,399
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,225
|$24,409
|$27,750
|Clean
|$20,700
|$23,806
|$27,016
|Average
|$19,651
|$22,599
|$25,548
|Rough
|$18,601
|$21,392
|$24,080
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Crew 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,740
|$23,851
|$27,115
|Clean
|$20,227
|$23,262
|$26,398
|Average
|$19,202
|$22,082
|$24,964
|Rough
|$18,176
|$20,903
|$23,529
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,202
|$22,082
|$25,104
|Clean
|$18,727
|$21,536
|$24,440
|Average
|$17,778
|$20,445
|$23,112
|Rough
|$16,829
|$19,353
|$21,784
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,488
|$28,162
|$32,016
|Clean
|$23,883
|$27,465
|$31,169
|Average
|$22,672
|$26,073
|$29,475
|Rough
|$21,461
|$24,681
|$27,782
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,038
|$26,495
|$30,120
|Clean
|$22,469
|$25,840
|$29,323
|Average
|$21,330
|$24,530
|$27,730
|Rough
|$20,191
|$23,220
|$26,137
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,733
|$24,995
|$28,414
|Clean
|$21,196
|$24,377
|$27,663
|Average
|$20,122
|$23,141
|$26,160
|Rough
|$19,047
|$21,905
|$24,657
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,100
|$26,566
|$30,201
|Clean
|$22,529
|$25,909
|$29,403
|Average
|$21,387
|$24,595
|$27,805
|Rough
|$20,245
|$23,282
|$26,207
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,419
|$26,933
|$30,618
|Clean
|$22,840
|$26,267
|$29,808
|Average
|$21,682
|$24,935
|$28,188
|Rough
|$20,524
|$23,603
|$26,569