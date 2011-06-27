Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Torque for days
First thing that gets you is the exhaust. Cant beat the sound of the AMG V8. It is definitely an experience to drive one, imagine the German answer to muscle cars. I love the car but there are things that I dislike as well. The seats for one, I am 5' 11" 275lbs, wear about a size 56 in a jacket. The seats are okay but I am leary they will kill my back in a long drive, time will tell. For a $60-70k car the interior is, well, blah. I owned an '08 C300 before buying this, there are very little differences in the two as far as quality of materials used. Had I based my decision solely on the interior I would have kept my C300 and saved myself quite a bit of money. I cant complain to much though, I bought the car for the performance, and it has plenty.
