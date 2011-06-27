Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive but get ready to $$$ oneill ki , 04/26/2015 C230 Sports Coupe 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M) 47 of 52 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 c230 used with 70xxx miles and have had nothing but problems here's a list: 1.water pump went out and car overheated costing $1400. 2. Sun shade/ roof won't open or close $1200. Rear Diff seal/ leakage in suspension causing rear tires to wear rapidly $1400. Drivers window will not go up or down (still broken). Horn stopped working (still broken) Seats have a short in wire causing battery to die (still broken). On the flip side the car is fast and fun to drive. The people at Mercedes actually know my face when I walk in for repairs. I almost wanted to invite them to my family Christmas party since I'm there so often we've built a close friendship. Report Abuse

Best made and Handling compact?Hot! Rachelle Hanson , 12/13/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned many high end cars and when the gas prices went nuts and I moved away from the beach I needed a car that satisfied my high end needs and quality was #1. This little car was not my choice, but I fell in love with it . It has 40/60 fold down rear seats so you can bring your ski's and haul larger items and it is a kick to drive. Parking is easy. And I rarely have to stop for fuel! Gotta love it ! The side doors cubbies stink as far as use goes and there are some wicked blind spots, but once you are aware, use extra caution. I put a ton of miles on it and the stereo is great. Sunroof opens to a huge ray of light with more safety than a convertible. What's not to love? Report Abuse

Great Entry Benz!!!! Anonymous , 12/06/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought a c230 Kompressor Coupe in may 2008 with only 65,000 for less then 8,000. Great deal on a great car. The car handles, accelerates, and stops flawlessly. I hit a deer going 75 and came out with just a dent.Had i been in a Honda or something of less quality guarantee the car would be totaled and myself injured. I got the car fixed and has been awesome and reliable. Maintenance is high- find a loyal cheap foreign repair shops with ex Mercedes Benz mechanics. worth the savings. Report Abuse

C230 Sports Coupe is fun to drive dannymurph , 03/22/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We have owned this car for 8+ years and have enjoyed driving the stick shift every mile. Very peppy engine, yet over 30 mpg on the highway. Very good handling. Report Abuse