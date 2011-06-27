Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive but get ready to $$$
I bought my 2002 c230 used with 70xxx miles and have had nothing but problems here's a list: 1.water pump went out and car overheated costing $1400. 2. Sun shade/ roof won't open or close $1200. Rear Diff seal/ leakage in suspension causing rear tires to wear rapidly $1400. Drivers window will not go up or down (still broken). Horn stopped working (still broken) Seats have a short in wire causing battery to die (still broken). On the flip side the car is fast and fun to drive. The people at Mercedes actually know my face when I walk in for repairs. I almost wanted to invite them to my family Christmas party since I'm there so often we've built a close friendship.
Best made and Handling compact?Hot!
I have owned many high end cars and when the gas prices went nuts and I moved away from the beach I needed a car that satisfied my high end needs and quality was #1. This little car was not my choice, but I fell in love with it . It has 40/60 fold down rear seats so you can bring your ski's and haul larger items and it is a kick to drive. Parking is easy. And I rarely have to stop for fuel! Gotta love it ! The side doors cubbies stink as far as use goes and there are some wicked blind spots, but once you are aware, use extra caution. I put a ton of miles on it and the stereo is great. Sunroof opens to a huge ray of light with more safety than a convertible. What's not to love?
Great Entry Benz!!!!
I bought a c230 Kompressor Coupe in may 2008 with only 65,000 for less then 8,000. Great deal on a great car. The car handles, accelerates, and stops flawlessly. I hit a deer going 75 and came out with just a dent.Had i been in a Honda or something of less quality guarantee the car would be totaled and myself injured. I got the car fixed and has been awesome and reliable. Maintenance is high- find a loyal cheap foreign repair shops with ex Mercedes Benz mechanics. worth the savings.
C230 Sports Coupe is fun to drive
We have owned this car for 8+ years and have enjoyed driving the stick shift every mile. Very peppy engine, yet over 30 mpg on the highway. Very good handling.
So far, so good
I bought this car as a graduation present for myself in 2003. It was two years old with 25,000 miles. The only real problem I've had is a noisy power steering pump. It quieted down once I had the fluid replaced. I've driven it 88,000 miles over five years and have not had any repairs (although I've had the power steering pump checked for the noise. More fluid fixed the problem). So far this has been the most trouble- free car I've owned. Of course, the $90 oil changes are annoying, but they are only required once a year. The routine brake jobs (avg. cost $1,000 every 60,000 miles at a non-MB mechanic) are also excessive. But, that's what I get for driving a MB. It's been a good car!
