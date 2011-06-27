Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.6/420.8 mi.
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|296.8/402.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.3 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|21.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|5.0 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|315 hp @ 5600 rpm
|315 hp @ 5600 rpm
|315 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|35.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.5 in.
|38.0 in.
|37.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.3 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|58.0 in.
|53.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|55.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|38.5 in.
|no
|Rear hip Room
|53.1 in.
|57.6 in.
|no
|Rear leg room
|31.5 in.
|39.6 in.
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|61.4 in.
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|199.2 in.
|205.2 in.
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4785 lbs.
|4830 lbs.
|4165 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.2 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|7.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.2 in.
|58.9 in.
|51.3 in.
|Wheel base
|115.9 in.
|123.6 in.
|99.0 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|74.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
