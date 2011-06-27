  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  4. Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1993 500-Class
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.6/420.8 mi.316.8/422.4 mi.296.8/402.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.3 gal.26.4 gal.21.2 gal.
Combined MPG131316
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm315 hp @ 5600 rpm315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.41.0 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.38.0 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.3 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.58.0 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.61.7 in.55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.38.5 in.no
Rear hip Room53.1 in.57.6 in.no
Rear leg room31.5 in.39.6 in.no
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.61.4 in.no
Measurements
Length199.2 in.205.2 in.176.0 in.
Curb weight4785 lbs.4830 lbs.4165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.58.9 in.51.3 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.123.6 in.99.0 in.
Width74.6 in.74.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Carrara Gray
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Light Ivory
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Black
See 500-Class Inventory

