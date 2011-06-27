Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasDieselGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 5Inline 6
Combined MPG172516
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg23/29 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.425.5/536.5 mi.285.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.18.5 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG172516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedDiesel fuelRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm165 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.5 l3.0 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5700 rpm121 hp @ 4600 rpm177 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasDieselGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 5Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.36.9 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.9 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.4 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.5 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.7 in.55.6 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.187.2 in.188.2 in.
Curb weight3590 lbs.3390 lbs.3870 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.42.3 cu.ft.
Height59.8 in.56.3 in.60.2 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Red
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
