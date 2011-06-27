  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  4. Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for Sale
List Price Estimate
$788 - $1,693
Used 300-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Mercedes brings out a new S-Class lineup. The 300SE and 300SD are more powerful and sleeker than their forebears. Safety and comfort have also been improved in these big sedans. The rest of the 300-Class cars are unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class.

5(84%)
4(12%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

300D 2.5 Turbo - Great car to own
Thor,04/03/2002
Could not be more pleased with my 300D - great performance with diesel MPG
No Urban Myth
tommy sav,06/26/2010
I purchased the car with 255k on it. I have driven it for 3 years now and the mileage now sits at 448k. I once read in one of the snooty Mercedes forums that "the legendary half-million mile diesel is largely urban myth." I expect to go well beyond this number. I don`t baby it either. I sometimes go up to 16k miles between oil changes and pour used vegetable oil right in blending it with diesel in summer only of course. This has had zero effect on performance. A German tank!
A labor of Love
Mate,01/15/2010
I purchased my 1992 300E used with 120,000 miles. If you can not personally perform major mechanical work on this car, be prepared to pay massive repair bills. Also be prepared to love this car with all your heart. It is a smooth riding, classy, wonderful automobile. You will treat her like a dysfunctional child who grows up and needs all kinds of financial support. Because it's your kid, you'll pay the money because you will fall in love with the car. I have put over $10k restoring the car and it doesn't bother me a bit because nothing drives like it/looks like it/runs like it. You can't kill it but you will spend $$$$$ keeping her going. For me...that's okay....for now.
My daily driver economy car
bigbux98,04/25/2008
Somehow, I realized that my car collection was more like a guzzler collection except for my 1998 Corvette. I own a new BMW M5, a 1999 GMC Envoy, a 1988 Mercedes 560 SEC, and a 1994 GMC Jimmy, and I soon realized that nothing had good gas mileage in my garage, except for my motorcycle and Corvette. I was going to buy a Honda Civic or a Toyota Corolla, but I am 6'3" and 260 and needed leg and hip room. I discovered the MB 300SD by sheer accident, but wow, I am getting about 500 miles per tankful in the city and 600 or more on the highway. Not bad for a full size luxury sedan. And throw in all of the forums that help with everything except the most difficult of repairs and you cannot lose.
See all 25 reviews of the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class

Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Overview

The Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class is offered in the following submodels: 300-Class Sedan, 300-Class Coupe, 300-Class Convertible, 300-Class Wagon, 300-Class Diesel. Available styles include 300TE 4dr Wagon, 300D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, 300TE 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD, 300CE 2dr Coupe, 300E 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD, 300E 2.6 4dr Sedan, 300E 4dr Sedan, 300SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, 300SE 4dr Sedan, and 300SL 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class.

Can't find a used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,426.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,504.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,090.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,171.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz 300-Class lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles