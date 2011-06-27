Used 1992 Mazda MX-6 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|21
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.9/548.1 mi.
|340.2/491.4 mi.
|396.9/548.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.9 gal.
|18.9 gal.
|18.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|21
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|190 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|110 hp @ 4700 rpm
|145 hp @ 4300 rpm
|110 hp @ 4700 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.0 in.
|177.0 in.
|177.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2560 lbs.
|2730 lbs.
|2640 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.4 cu.ft.
|15.4 cu.ft.
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Wheel base
|99.0 in.
|99.0 in.
|99.0 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
