Used 1992 Mazda MX-6 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 MX-6
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242124
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg18/26 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.9/548.1 mi.340.2/491.4 mi.396.9/548.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.9 gal.18.9 gal.18.9 gal.
Combined MPG242124
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm190 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 4700 rpm145 hp @ 4300 rpm110 hp @ 4700 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.177.0 in.
Curb weight2560 lbs.2730 lbs.2640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Exceed Green Metallic
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Brave Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Blaze Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Exceed Green Metallic
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Brave Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Blaze Red
  • Crystal White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Crystal White
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Brave Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Exceed Green Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Blaze Red
  • Brilliant Black
