Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

Attention Enthusiastic Drivers! conzoomer , 01/12/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful If you are a person whose passion is improving his driving skill set, this is a perfect tool. The MX5 will reward you with increasing satisfaction and fun as you learn to master driving skills. Routinely switch off traction control after engine start-up to obtain linear throttle response and to learn the car's traction characteristics. This car is quite capable even in stock form; resist the urge to modify its performance until you have fully utilized all it has to offer. When you are not in the mood for spirited driving, you can chill and enjoy the scenery and the MX5 will not annoy you with a bad temper. Some 2008s had a defect in the manual trans. Mazda fixed mine under warrantee. THX!

It is true what others are raving about this car... mx5v , 03/22/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Still kicking myself for not checking this car out earlier. This is not kind of Sport edition, SE of other pretend to be sport cars off the regular boring cars. It was built from ground up. I finally test drove a few and that was it - I had to have one. Manual is one of the best I ever drove, but for some reason, I just could not fully enjoy the car with manual. Fortunately, dealer had 2007 PRHT w/auto, besides the fact it had 60,000 miles on it, it drove same as brand new one. Both me and my wife were blown away with joy this car delivers. This car sent shock waves through my family. I never seen any other car to make such effect before. We own 2008 now and discovering even more joy.

Special Edition - Near Perfect Matthew , 07/29/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I had a hard time finding the special edition here in SoCal. When I found one for sale, I went to see it, and it was beautiful. The light blue doesn't seem too feminine for me. I love the contrast of the brown leather against the blue exterior. The car handles beautifully, and is always a blast to drive. It has rained 4 days since I bought it, and those days are the only time that the top has been up. The manual top is just perfect, easy up and easy down from a seating position. Throttle response is great especially when merging onto a highway. But the real treat this car delivers is the steering. Near perfect! Lotus Elise is the only car with better steering than Miata.

A fun car for people who like to drive Drino , 02/15/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car was designed for people who love to drive. It has a firm suspension and perfect balance. No body roll, and very direct steering. This thing corners like it's on rails and stops fast. More trunk space than other convertibles. Trunk space isn't taken up when the top is down - it goes into a separate pocket. Can put the soft top up or down with one hand from the drivers seat. No luxuries in the cabin - it's a sports car. If it hasn't got it, you don't need it. Excellent build quality.