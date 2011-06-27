Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,897
|$15,733
|$18,023
|Clean
|$13,710
|$15,525
|$17,773
|Average
|$13,336
|$15,108
|$17,273
|Rough
|$12,962
|$14,690
|$16,774
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,384
|$22,337
|$24,789
|Clean
|$20,110
|$22,041
|$24,445
|Average
|$19,561
|$21,449
|$23,758
|Rough
|$19,012
|$20,857
|$23,071
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,769
|$19,471
|$21,608
|Clean
|$17,530
|$19,213
|$21,309
|Average
|$17,052
|$18,697
|$20,710
|Rough
|$16,573
|$18,180
|$20,111
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,469
|$18,778
|$21,656
|Clean
|$16,247
|$18,529
|$21,356
|Average
|$15,804
|$18,032
|$20,756
|Rough
|$15,361
|$17,534
|$20,156
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,352
|$16,329
|$18,793
|Clean
|$14,159
|$16,113
|$18,533
|Average
|$13,773
|$15,680
|$18,012
|Rough
|$13,386
|$15,247
|$17,491
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,804
|$23,893
|$26,514
|Clean
|$21,510
|$23,576
|$26,147
|Average
|$20,923
|$22,942
|$25,412
|Rough
|$20,336
|$22,309
|$24,677
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,436
|$20,202
|$22,419
|Clean
|$18,188
|$19,934
|$22,109
|Average
|$17,692
|$19,399
|$21,487
|Rough
|$17,196
|$18,863
|$20,866