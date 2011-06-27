  1. Home
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,897$15,733$18,023
Clean$13,710$15,525$17,773
Average$13,336$15,108$17,273
Rough$12,962$14,690$16,774
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,384$22,337$24,789
Clean$20,110$22,041$24,445
Average$19,561$21,449$23,758
Rough$19,012$20,857$23,071
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,769$19,471$21,608
Clean$17,530$19,213$21,309
Average$17,052$18,697$20,710
Rough$16,573$18,180$20,111
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,469$18,778$21,656
Clean$16,247$18,529$21,356
Average$15,804$18,032$20,756
Rough$15,361$17,534$20,156
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,352$16,329$18,793
Clean$14,159$16,113$18,533
Average$13,773$15,680$18,012
Rough$13,386$15,247$17,491
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,804$23,893$26,514
Clean$21,510$23,576$26,147
Average$20,923$22,942$25,412
Rough$20,336$22,309$24,677
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,436$20,202$22,419
Clean$18,188$19,934$22,109
Average$17,692$19,399$21,487
Rough$17,196$18,863$20,866
FAQ

What is the Blue Book Value of a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,113 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
How much is a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta worth?

A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
What is the value of a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?

The value of a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta a good car?

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels.
How much is a used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta?

The value of a used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $13,386 to $18,793, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta reliable?

To understand if the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.