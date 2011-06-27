Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 L Special Edition 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$1,871
|$2,212
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,668
|$1,978
|Average
|$801
|$1,263
|$1,512
|Rough
|$543
|$857
|$1,045
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,750
|$2,112
|Clean
|$917
|$1,560
|$1,890
|Average
|$693
|$1,181
|$1,444
|Rough
|$470
|$801
|$998
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$1,797
|$2,151
|Clean
|$971
|$1,602
|$1,924
|Average
|$734
|$1,212
|$1,470
|Rough
|$498
|$823
|$1,016
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$995
|$1,661
|$1,994
|Clean
|$887
|$1,481
|$1,784
|Average
|$671
|$1,121
|$1,363
|Rough
|$455
|$760
|$942
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$1,777
|$2,145
|Clean
|$931
|$1,585
|$1,919
|Average
|$704
|$1,199
|$1,466
|Rough
|$477
|$814
|$1,013
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV AWD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,144
|$1,894
|$2,270
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,689
|$2,031
|Average
|$771
|$1,278
|$1,552
|Rough
|$523
|$867
|$1,072
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,612
|$1,981
|$2,153
|Clean
|$1,437
|$1,766
|$1,926
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,337
|$1,471
|Rough
|$737
|$907
|$1,017