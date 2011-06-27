  1. Home
1998 Toyota RAV4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 L Special Edition 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,187$1,871$2,212
Clean$1,058$1,668$1,978
Average$801$1,263$1,512
Rough$543$857$1,045
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,028$1,750$2,112
Clean$917$1,560$1,890
Average$693$1,181$1,444
Rough$470$801$998
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,089$1,797$2,151
Clean$971$1,602$1,924
Average$734$1,212$1,470
Rough$498$823$1,016
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$995$1,661$1,994
Clean$887$1,481$1,784
Average$671$1,121$1,363
Rough$455$760$942
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,044$1,777$2,145
Clean$931$1,585$1,919
Average$704$1,199$1,466
Rough$477$814$1,013
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV AWD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,144$1,894$2,270
Clean$1,020$1,689$2,031
Average$771$1,278$1,552
Rough$523$867$1,072
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Toyota RAV4 2dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,612$1,981$2,153
Clean$1,437$1,766$1,926
Average$1,087$1,337$1,471
Rough$737$907$1,017
FAQ

FAQ

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $455 to $1,994, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.