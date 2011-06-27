Used 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/333.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front shoulder room50.4 in.
Measurements
Height48.2 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Length155.4 in.
Width65.9 in.
Curb weight2116 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Red
  • Crystal White
  • Mariner Blue
