1995 Mazda MX-3 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,641
Used MX-3 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
GS model, and its cool 1.8-liter V6, vanishes. ABS is available only with manual transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda MX-3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Silver fox,02/22/2009
I've been driving my 1995 MX-3 V-6 for 6 years now and I'd rank it with any coupe of any make, price range or year! Peppy, great looking, reliable, like any car of the Mazda line. Give it regular mechanical maintenance and a little body TLC and it will love you back. A Porsche tried to race it on the highway the other day--and lost.
anquilla,09/02/2006
For a 10 year old car, with 110k miles on it, this has given me fewer problems than every Civic my friends or I have owned. Nothing beyond routine maintenance and gives me better mileage than a comparable Corolla. Not to mention the most important part - it's a lot more fun to drive than either of them.
MX-3_B6-D,06/14/2008
Beautiful car, especially in Brilliant Black (which I obviously own). Very roomy for such a small car. Great handling, great performance for such small displacement. I have very little rust and it is 13 years old! A/C is still going, that is a plus for me. Only problem I've had with this car, is that the valve cover leaked a little oil onto the manifold cover and smoked a bit (which could happen to any car), but some gasket sealant can solve that problem. I've only sat in the back seat of my car once, just to see how it felt. They could be a little more reclined, but I'm not riding in the back so it's not my problem... HA HA!
Bill V,05/29/2002
I've had my MX3 since 95. Bought it new and it has been a great car. Other than normal stuff like brake pads, tires and oil changes the ONLY major fix was a new set of spark plug wires, which took the {bleeping} mechanic several attempts to trouble shoot so it cost more to fix than it should have. It has decent performance, but it's real strengths are handling, and the interior space/comfort. I have carried an entire Futon home in that car, and was able to close the back hatch! This car has been VERY reliable, like most pre-Ford Mazdas. (don't buy a Tribute, or a Ford Focus!) The interior is constructed from very high quality materials. Bill V.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mazda MX-3 features & specs
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the MX-3
Related Used 1995 Mazda MX-3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019