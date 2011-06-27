1994 Mazda MX-3 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Base model gets more power, and a passenger airbag is added. ABS can be ordered on base models for the first time. Can't get ABS on GS with automatic transmission. Base cars can be equipped with power sunroof. Both models get new wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda MX-3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bengalbrad,01/28/2013
I bought this car 5 years ago and it had over 140,000 miles on it. I have never had a serious problem with it. it's so much fun to drive. I highly recommend it to anyone. Great value, very reliable and great design.
jaybay,06/12/2002
Great car for the summer. Lots of fun to drive. Never have had problems with it until i wrecked it in the winter. Not the cheepest car to have body work done but has some nice aftermarket kits.
Marilynne,02/28/2002
I love my MX-3, even though the dependability rate is low I have not had any major problems. I replaced the radiator at seven years old and the axels at 6 (accident). She still runs well and looks good. The interior holds up wonderfully and with a monthly shampoo, and bi-weekly vaccum she is a sight for sore eyes. The look, ride, and control of the car I rate a 9. A 10 if she had leather seats.
Super Dude,03/03/2002
Not bad the drive is very smooth and comfortable. Pickup is a little slugish and the visibility out the rear driver side is very poor.
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6500 rpm
