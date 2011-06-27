  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
1994 Mazda MX-3 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Base model gets more power, and a passenger airbag is added. ABS can be ordered on base models for the first time. Can't get ABS on GS with automatic transmission. Base cars can be equipped with power sunroof. Both models get new wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda MX-3.

4.8
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car!
bengalbrad,01/28/2013
I bought this car 5 years ago and it had over 140,000 miles on it. I have never had a serious problem with it. it's so much fun to drive. I highly recommend it to anyone. Great value, very reliable and great design.
Good Summer Drive
jaybay,06/12/2002
Great car for the summer. Lots of fun to drive. Never have had problems with it until i wrecked it in the winter. Not the cheepest car to have body work done but has some nice aftermarket kits.
Red, A Partner To Endure With
Marilynne,02/28/2002
I love my MX-3, even though the dependability rate is low I have not had any major problems. I replaced the radiator at seven years old and the axels at 6 (accident). She still runs well and looks good. The interior holds up wonderfully and with a monthly shampoo, and bi-weekly vaccum she is a sight for sore eyes. The look, ride, and control of the car I rate a 9. A 10 if she had leather seats.
MX3
Super Dude,03/03/2002
Not bad the drive is very smooth and comfortable. Pickup is a little slugish and the visibility out the rear driver side is very poor.
See all 14 reviews of the 1994 Mazda MX-3
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Mazda MX-3 Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda MX-3 is offered in the following submodels: MX-3 Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and GS 2dr Hatchback.

